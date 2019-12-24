Miami Heat Team Of The Decade: LeBron James, Dwyane Wade & Chris Bosh Left Legacy In East

Miami Heat started the decade at the top of the table. However, with LeBron James joining the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors asserting their dominance in the Western Conference, the Heat were no longer the dominant team. Till 2014, when Miami Heat's big three – LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh – played together, the Heat were leading the NBA. Let us look at Miami Heat's team of the decade (2010-2019).

NBA: Miami Heat team of the decade

Miami Heat team of the decade: Starting 5

Chris Bosh – Power Forward

Bosh's versatility was probably the key to the Heat's success from 2010-2014. Though Bosh's score declined as the decade ended, his worth continued to increase. Bosh had to retire early after blood clots were found in his lungs.

LeBron James – Small Forward

LeBron James is arguably one of the best players for the Heat. His departure was one of the main reasons for the Heat's decline. He had two titles and two NBA MVP awards in his final appearances for the Heat.

Dwyane Wade – Shooting Guard

Though Dwyane Wade's average and performance dropped in the latter half of the decade, his contribution as the Heat's shooter was crucial for the team to reach their four back-to-back finals appearances, including their consecutive NBA titles in 2012 and 2013. Even after 2013, Wade is arguably the best shooter of the decade. Even after James' exit, Wade continued to score for the Heat. This includes the 2016 NBA playoffs, where is scored 8 back-to-back points down the stretch and blocked Kemba Walker's clutch shot to help the Heat bag the title.

Point Guard – Goran Dragic

Dragic made his only All-Star appearance with the Heat in 2018. Though Dragic entered Miami Heat when Wade left for the Bulls, he still proved himself. He had 20.3 points per game average, which is one of the best seasons of his career.

Centre – Hassan Whiteside

Though the team was happy with Whiteside at first, they were unhappy by the end. He was scoring well till his third season with the Heat before a knee injury slowed him down. Even though Whiteside was not a fan favourite, his journey with the Heat was still remarkable

Miami Heat team of the decade: Reserve

Udonis Haslem

Ray Allen

Mike Miller

Mario Calmers

Josh Richardson

