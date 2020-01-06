Clippers Guard Lou Williams Opens Up On Being Given 'Underground GOAT' Nickname

On Sunday (Monday morning IST) at the Staples Center, the Clippers put in a team effort to register a victory against the New York Knicks. While it may have been a close shave for the Clippers in Q4, Lou Williams, Paul George and co. ultimately held on for the win. Lou Williams turned up with a 32-point display, but that wasn't the only revelation to come through at the Staples Center on Sunday.

Also Read | NBA All-Star: Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo Lead Their Respective Conferences

Clippers guard Lou Williams explains the mystery behind his 'Underground GOAT' nickname

Lou Williams graced the cover of the July 2019 issue of the SLAM Magazine, which labelled him the 'Underground GOAT'. However, the magazine had a fitting explanation for the label. "Lou Williams is somehow both underappreciated and respected. He’s arrogant and humble. He’s young and old. He’s super laid-back and he’s an assassin.", the magazine claimed. After the game against the Knicks, Lou Williams elaborated on those statements. "I'm the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) next to all of the superstars", the Clippers guard said. "I'm your favourite player's favourite player", he concluded.

Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) on the meaning of his nickname, the Underground GOAT after putting up 32 points - “I’m the GOAT next to all of the superstars. I’m your favorite player’s favorite player.”#Clippers pic.twitter.com/aqQ4O04qsO — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) January 5, 2020

Also Read | Lou Williams Gets Ejected After Verbally Abusing Officials During Rockets Vs Clippers Game

While Lou Williams may not be the man grabbing headlines in the Clippers' roster, he has turned up when his team needed him the most. On a night when Kawhi Leonard was missing, Lou Williams shouldered the points-scoring burden, finishing with 32 points, 2 rebounds and 9 assists. Paul George also finished with 32 points, whereas Montrezl Harrell finished with a team-high 34 points at the Staples Center.

Also Read | NBA Fans Could Not Help But Make Fun Of Lakers Star Kyle Kuzma's Slim Shady Hairstyle

Lou Williams was traded to the Clippers from the Houston Rockets in 2017. While he may not have gotten off to a blistering start with the Clippers, the three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year has held his own ever since. With a 26-12 record, the Clippers are currently fourth in the NBA's Western Conference standings. Their next game will see them host the Golden State Warriors at the Staples Center on Friday night (Saturday morning IST).

Also Read | LaMelo Ball Joins Nick Kyrgios In Monetarily Supporting Australia Bushfire Victims