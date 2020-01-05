The Debate
The Debate
NBA Fans Could Not Help But Make Fun Of Lakers Star Kyle Kuzma's Slim Shady Hairstyle

Basketball News

NBA 2019-20: Los Angeles Lakers Kyle Kuzma's new hairstyle was made fun of by NBA fans. Fans shared gifs and meme about the player on Twitter and Instagram.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma recently dyed his hair blond before the Suns vs Lakers game on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). However, NBA fans thought Kuzma's new hair was hilarious and ended up making jokes about his hairstyle. He was compared to Eminem's Slim Shady. According to reports, someone yelled from the crowd and asked the real slim shady to stand up. The Lakers bench laughed at the comment while Kyle Kuzma smiled. Here are some of the jokes about Kuzma's hair on Twitter. 

Also read | NBA: Lakers beat Suns 117-107 as LeBron James scores season's 8th triple-double

Also read | David Stern net worth and his legacy as former NBA commissioner

NBA 2019: Kyle Kuzma's new hairstyle gets trolled by NBA fans on Twitter

NBA 2019-20: LeBron James, Davis lead Lakers to 3rd win in a row

Also read | LeBron James honours David Stern's legacy in the NBA by praising his global vision

Also read | Lakers Trade Rumours: Darren Collison might re-enter NBA by joining the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Phoenix Suns 117-107. Kyle Kuzma scored 3 three-pointers during Q2. Kuzma finished the game with 19 points. This NBA season, 12.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. According to some NBA reports, Kyle Kuzma could be traded by the Lakers for a more consistent third shooter.  

Published:
COMMENT
