NBA Fans Could Not Help But Make Fun Of Lakers Star Kyle Kuzma's Slim Shady Hairstyle

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma recently dyed his hair blond before the Suns vs Lakers game on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). However, NBA fans thought Kuzma's new hair was hilarious and ended up making jokes about his hairstyle. He was compared to Eminem's Slim Shady. According to reports, someone yelled from the crowd and asked the real slim shady to stand up. The Lakers bench laughed at the comment while Kyle Kuzma smiled. Here are some of the jokes about Kuzma's hair on Twitter.

As the newly blonde Kyle Kuzma went to the free throw line, a guy in the crowd shouted "WILL THE REAL SLIM SHADY PLEASE STAND UP." Lakers bench started cracking up. Kuz smiled. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) January 2, 2020

Here's the moment a Lakers fan yelled "Will the real slim shady please stand up at" while Kyle Kuzma was at the free throw real line (first half is Blazers broadcast, second half Lakers broadcast/ Kuz's reaction) https://t.co/gfCYNCFFJe pic.twitter.com/j7uHHNLXu0 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 2, 2020

NBA 2019: Kyle Kuzma's new hairstyle gets trolled by NBA fans on Twitter

Kuzma got the worst barber in the league pic.twitter.com/ztR14fcowo — Chris Montano (@gswchris) January 2, 2020

Kyle Kuzma doesn’t know what he wants to do with his hair. He’s out there looking like Sang from “Rush Hour” now.🤣🤣🤣🤣 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 2, 2020

Kuzma out here looking like Jonah Hill from 21 Jump Street 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ukdMRjDvKe — GHOST (@DFSGhost11) January 2, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Phoenix Suns 117-107. Kyle Kuzma scored 3 three-pointers during Q2. Kuzma finished the game with 19 points. This NBA season, 12.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. According to some NBA reports, Kyle Kuzma could be traded by the Lakers for a more consistent third shooter.