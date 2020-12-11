NBA Academy India's Riyanshu Negi Plans USA Move, Reveals Huge Love For Devin Booker

18-year-old Riyanshu Negi is NBA Academy's fourth graduate to commit to a prep school in the USA. From Roorkee, Uttarakhand, the young hoopster is ready to embark on his new journey, hoping to play for a Division 1 team, and eventually the NBA. In an interview with Republic World, Negi explains his focus, army background and his love for Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.

NBA Academy India graduate Riyanshu Negi shares details about his USA plans and Army background

In 2017, Negi's basketball dream started taking solid shape, as he became one on the NBA Academy's inaugural class of student-athletes selected through the ACG-NBA Jump Program. The then 14-year-old went on participate in the 2017 and 2018 NBA Academy Games along with the 2017 NBA Asia Pacific Camp in China. Now, the 18-year-old shooting guard has signed with the DME Sports Academy – a prep school located in Daytona Beach, Florida.

"The academy has helped me a lot," Negi tells us while talking about his journey with NBA Academy India – set up to train top basketball prospects in India. "(NBA Academy) really helped me a lot, whether it is improving as a shooter, ball handler," he continues, specifically focusing on weight training, which was introduced to him only after he joined the academy.

"I have really worked on my body, and have gained 14 kgs. It was really good." Negi believes the training will only help him grow, and is confident that "it won’t be that difficult" for him when he enters the USA. Though the young basketball guard agrees the level will be completely different, his focus will be on improving as a player, which hopefully gets him in a college.

"They always wanted me to play some sport," Negi says, talking about his father and grandfather – who were both in the Army, and played football. Discussing his roots, he explains how being from an Army background has influenced his lifestyle. "They were always on me to be disciplined, to be on time and to work hard – which was obviously good for me".

Negi on why he loves the "amazing" Devin Booker

"I love that dude," Negi says, excited to talk about his favourite NBA player. "He is a leader and the way he carries himself on and off the court is just great". The student-athlete mentioned the Suns' amazing 8-0 run at the bubble, which proved Booker's ability to lead, and highlighted his shooting – 48.9% from the field for the 2019-20 season.

He further breaks down the aspects of Booker's game he likes – which include his shooting, height (6' 5") and efficiency. Booker, as per Negi, is the next player after the late Kobe Bryant who can dominate offensively. "I watch him a lot," Negi admits, stating how he tries to emulate Booker while on the court.

Negi is aware that DME Sports Academy will be a new challenge for him, "optimistic that it will add new dimensions" to his game. He thanks his fellow teammates and coaching staff, who helped him "become a better version" of himself.

Apart from Negi, Jagshaanbir Singh (Golden State Prep, Point Park University), Amaan Sandhu (First Love Christian Academy) and Pranav Prince (First Love Christian Academy) are other student-athletes who have signed with academies in the USA.

