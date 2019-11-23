Clippers' Montrezl Harrell Involved In Heated Showdown With Russell Westbrook's Brother

The match between the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets had all the making of a fabulous game. From James Harden’s four-point play to Kawhi Leonards game-winning shot, to Patrick Beverly mocking Russell Westbrook, the fans were treated to some good game of basketball.

Rockets vs Clippers: Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook incident

Russell Westbrook bricked a 3 towards the end of the game, which led to Patrick Beverley making fun of him and Westbrook calling him "trash" (h/t @WorldWideWob) pic.twitter.com/zuyCrP3kIu — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) November 23, 2019

Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley were also involved in an incident where the Clippers point guard mocked Westbrook for missing an open three-point shot. While there was a lot of drama during the game, Westbrook’s younger brother too was involved in a heated exchange with Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell.

Rockets vs Clippers: Russell Westbrook brother argument with Montrezl Harrell

Russell Westbrook brother Raynard Westbrook was escorted out of Staples Center after reportedly rushed the court at the end of the game. A security official speaking to US media house confirmed about the incident. He said that the incident took place after the final buzzer of the Clippers’ 122-119 victory over the Rockets. It has been reported that both Raynard and Harrell participated in an intense back and forth as both teams were headed to the locker room.

Raynard was moved along the seats behind the basket closest to the Clippers’ bench before being asked to exit the arena. Raynard complied and walked out with the assistance of security personnel with no further incident.

Harrell finished the game with 18 points and seven rebounds.