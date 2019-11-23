The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Clippers' Montrezl Harrell Involved In Heated Showdown With Russell Westbrook's Brother

Basketball News

Russell Westbrook brother Raynard and Harrell participated in an intense back and forth as both teams were headed to the locker room after Clippers victory.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
Clippers

The match between the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets had all the making of a fabulous game. From James Harden’s four-point play to Kawhi Leonards game-winning shot, to Patrick Beverly mocking Russell Westbrook, the fans were treated to some good game of basketball.

Also Read: NBA: Brief History Of Russell Westbrook And Patrick Beverly’s Epic Rivalry

Rockets vs Clippers: Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook incident

Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley were also involved in an incident where the Clippers point guard mocked Westbrook for missing an open three-point shot. While there was a lot of drama during the game, Westbrook’s younger brother too was involved in a heated exchange with Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell.

Also Read: James Harden Humiliates Patrick Beverley And Paul George, Makes Bossy 4-point Play

Rockets vs Clippers: Russell Westbrook brother argument with Montrezl Harrell

Russell Westbrook brother Raynard Westbrook was escorted out of Staples Center after reportedly rushed the court at the end of the game. A security official speaking to US media house confirmed about the incident. He said that the incident took place after the final buzzer of the Clippers’ 122-119 victory over the Rockets. It has been reported that both Raynard and Harrell participated in an intense back and forth as both teams were headed to the locker room.

Also Read: Patrick Beverley Mocks Russell Westbrook's Missed Shot, Westbrook Calls Him 'trash' Again

Raynard was moved along the seats behind the basket closest to the Clippers’ bench before being asked to exit the arena. Raynard complied and walked out with the assistance of security personnel with no further incident.

Also Read: Seth Rollins Picks Lakers Over Clippers For NBA Title, Says Kawhi Leonard Is Best Player

Harrell finished the game with 18 points and seven rebounds.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG