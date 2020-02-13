Clippers Vs Celtics NBA Game Live Streaming Details, Schedule And Preview

The Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics will face each other on Friday morning at 6:30 AM IST (Thursday, 5:00 AM PST). The game will be held at the Celtics TD Garden in Boston. Here are the Clippers vs Celtics live streaming details.

Clippers vs Celtics live streaming: How to watch Clippers vs Celtics game on FanCode in India

Indian fans who wish to watch the NBA games will have to use the FanCode app. Once subscribed to the app, fans can watch any game live or on-demand throughout the NBA 2019-20 season. For the Clippers vs Celtics game, fans will have to tune in at 6:30 AM IST on Friday. While FanCode recommends the app, they also have a website that can be accessed.

Clippers vs Celtics live streaming: How to watch Clippers vs Celtics game on Sony LIV in India

Viewers can live stream the NBA 2019-20 matches on the app Sony LIV. A premium membership is required to watch sports content. The subscription cost is ₹199 per month.

Clippers vs Celtics live streaming: How to watch the Clippers vs Celtics game live on TV

The games are usually are also broadcasted on Ten1, Ten 3 or ESPN. The Clippers vs Celtics game is not scheduled to be broadcasted on any Indian channels.

Clippers vs Celtics preview

The Celtics currently have a 37-16 win-loss record and are ranked 3rd in the Eastern Conference standings. On the other hand, the Clippers are currently at a 37-13 record and are also ranked 3rd in the Western Conference. Jayson Tatum is leading the Boston Celtics with an average of 22.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3 assists per game. Kemba Walker follows with an average of 21.8 points per game. Jaylen Brown (20.2 ppg), Gordon Hayward (17.2 ppg) and Marcus Smart (12.1 ppg) have also performed well. Kawhi Leonard is currently the Clippers' best performer with an average of 27.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. Paul George follows with a 22.3 average. Lou Williams has an average of 19.2 points per game.

