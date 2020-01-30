The Debate
Paul George Calls Kobe Bryant His Michael Jordan; Kawhi Leonard Speaks On Special Connect

Basketball News

Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Los Angeles Clippers stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard paid their tributes.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
Paul George

NBA players continue to pour their tributes for former Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Los Angeles Clippers' stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard too paid their tributes.

Also Read: Nets Honour Kobe Bryant And Gianna, Kyrie Irving Uncontrollably Cries During Tribute

Paul George on Kobe Bryant 

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Los Angeles Clippers star forward Paul George said that Kobe was the reason behind him taking up the game of basketball. He said that Kobe was his Michael Jordan. Paul George also spoke about how close he was with Kobe Bryant. He had conversations with Bryant in summer at his Mamba Academy. He said that these are some things that he can't get over. 

Also Read: Vanessa Bryant Finally Renders Public Statement About Kobe Bryant And Gianna's Death

Kawhi Leonard on Kobe Bryant 

Paul George's teammate Kawhi Leonard revealed that Kobe Bryant was one of the first people he spoke to after winning the championship with Toronto Raptors last season. During an interaction with reporters, Kawhi Leonard said that he spoke to Kobe last year before the season. He also spoke to him in the locker room after Raptors' championship win. 

Also Read: Clippers Players Upset Over Preferential Treatment Given To Paul George And Kawhi Leonard

Kobe Bryant death 

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna passed away after a tragic helicopter crash in California on Sunday. Their sudden deaths left the entire NBA world devastated. Kobe Bryant played with the Lakers for two decades, starting as an 18-year-old rookie in 1996. Bryant retired in 2016, ending third on the all-time NBA scoring list. He had 5 NBA championships to his name. He also won the NBA MVP award in 2008.

Also Read: Kawhi Leonard And Paul George's Joint Net Worth, Clippers Salaries And NBA Careers So Far

Published:
