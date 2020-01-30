Paul George Calls Kobe Bryant His Michael Jordan; Kawhi Leonard Speaks On Special Connect

NBA players continue to pour their tributes for former Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Los Angeles Clippers' stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard too paid their tributes.

Paul George on Kobe Bryant

"He's the reason all of us played the game. It just hits different for us… from Russ, DeMar, Kawhi, just all the SoCal guys.”@Yg_Trece on Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/v8enarlsOZ — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 30, 2020

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Los Angeles Clippers star forward Paul George said that Kobe was the reason behind him taking up the game of basketball. He said that Kobe was his Michael Jordan. Paul George also spoke about how close he was with Kobe Bryant. He had conversations with Bryant in summer at his Mamba Academy. He said that these are some things that he can't get over.

Kawhi Leonard on Kobe Bryant

“Competitive drive and just wanting to do whatever you can on and off the court to be a better player.”@kawhileonard on what he learned from Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/mtpvMJD1XZ — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 30, 2020

Paul George's teammate Kawhi Leonard revealed that Kobe Bryant was one of the first people he spoke to after winning the championship with Toronto Raptors last season. During an interaction with reporters, Kawhi Leonard said that he spoke to Kobe last year before the season. He also spoke to him in the locker room after Raptors' championship win.

Kobe Bryant death

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna passed away after a tragic helicopter crash in California on Sunday. Their sudden deaths left the entire NBA world devastated. Kobe Bryant played with the Lakers for two decades, starting as an 18-year-old rookie in 1996. Bryant retired in 2016, ending third on the all-time NBA scoring list. He had 5 NBA championships to his name. He also won the NBA MVP award in 2008.

