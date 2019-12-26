Kevin Hart Hysterically Punches Kawhi Leonard During Clippers Vs Lakers Game; Watch Video

Kevin Hart is no stranger to the NBA court when it comes to supporting the Los Angeles Lakers. The comedian likes to get involved in the ball game whenever he watches an NBA game courtside. He was recently at the Staples Centre to watch the “Battle of LA” during Christmas day between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers. He was seen jokingly going after Kawhi Leonard as the player went after a loose ball.

Also Read: Anthony Davis Hilariously Falls On Kevin Hart's Lap, LeBron James Rushes To Help

NBA: Kevin Hart throws punches at Clippers star Kawhi Leonard

At the 6:08 mark of the fourth quarter, Kawhi Leonard came near Kevin Hart’s seat as he tracked a loose ball out of bounds. The 40-year-old actor, who was cheering for the LA Lakers, stood up and jokingly made several punching gestures behind Kawhi Leonard’s back as he got back on defense. Kevin Hart's 'attack' didn’t seem to perturb Kawhi Leonard, who scored 35 points and 12 rebounds and led the Clippers to their 111-106 win over the Lakers, making it their second of the season over their city rivals.

Also Read: Clippers Defeat Lakers 111-106 In Christmas Battle Of LA After Kawhi Leonard's 35 Points

NBA: Anthony Davis lands on Kevin Hart's lap

Hart was involved in yet another incident which featured Lakers superstar Anthony Davis. Kevin Hart was watching the game courtside when Anthony Davis went and landed on him after taking a shot. LeBron James also joined in the fun and helped Davis stand back up. The incident happened at the Q2 buzzer. The Lakers were leading 63-51.

Also Read: Kawhi Leonard Did Not Want To Add To LeBron James' Lakers Legacy, So He Joined Clippers

NBA: Clippers vs Lakers highlights

Clippers made a comeback and defeated the Lakers 111-106 at the Staples Center. This was the Lakers' fourth straight loss. Anthony Davis finished the game with 24 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists. LeBron James added 23 points, 9 rebounds and 10 assists. Kevin Hart, who last starred in Jumanji: The Next Level, attends NBA games frequently and usually supports Philadelphia 76ers.

Also Read: Kawhi Leonard's Move To Lakers Fell Over Demands For 'illegal Perks' By His Camp