Clippers Vs Jazz Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Pre-season Game, Team News And Preview

The Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz are ready for their pre-season encounter on Thursday, 10:00 PM EST (Friday, 8:30 AM IST). The Clippers will face the Jazz after two losses against the Los Angeles Lakers, while the Jazz have won both their games against the Phoenix Suns. The game will be taking place at the Clippers' home facility, Staple Center in Los Angles, with no fans in attendance due to the strict COVID-19 protocols.

Also read | NBA fans dig up Talen Horton-Tucker's old tweet about LeBron James-Delonte West rumours

Clippers vs Jazz live stream details: How to watch NBA game live?

Fans have multiple ways to watch the NBA pre-season live stream. In the USA, various streaming services like fuboTV, YouTube TV and Hulu will stream the LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz game live. While subscriptions for games are free, a free trial period for most is usually available.

In India, fans can watch the LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz live stream on the NBA app. However, to start the game, one will have to get an NBA League Pass subscription. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches, along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content.

Games can also be watched locally in the USA.

Tomorrow / Utah Jazz / LA Clippers / pic.twitter.com/Bys5qUDdqT — Logan with Utah Jazz (@UtahJazz26) December 17, 2020

Also read | Vanessa Bryant changes one line in Kobe's new book because of popular 'Mamba Mentality'

Clippers vs Jazz TV channel – Fox Sports and AT&T Sportsnet

Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight? Clippers vs Jazz team news

The Utah Jazz will look to finish their preseason with a 3-0 record, which seems possible as the Clippers have lost both their previous games against the Lakers. Mike Conley is averaging 16 points and 3 assists for the team, while Jordan Clarkson maintains an average of 15.5 points per games. The Jazz, as a team, are shooting 36.3% from the three-point line, while the Clippers have fallen to 29.6% from the deep.

Jazz injury report:



Udoka Azubuike - OUT (left knee soreness) — utahjazz (@utahjazz) December 17, 2020

Paul George is averaging 9.4 points, while Lou Williams leads with a 9.5 average. The Clippers will look to bounce back, at least trying to win one preseason game before starting the NBA season on December 22 (December 23 IST) against the LA Lakers. The team has faced significant flak for their postseason performance, and are moving towards a better season with players like Serge Ibaka on board.

Also read | NBA season 2019-20 review: Best game-changing moments from the Orlando bubble

Also read | NBA pre-season live stream: How to watch games online, TV channel and all fixtures

(Image credits: AP)