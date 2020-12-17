NBA Season 2019-20 Review: Best Game-changing Moments From The Orlando Bubble

The 2019-20 NBA season just might have been the most challenging season in the league's history. Hit by Kobe Bryant's tragic and untimely death on January 26, the league mourned for months. In March, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the league to go in a hiatus, resuming at the NBA bubble in Walt Disney World. The Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th NBA title after 10 years – concluding the NBA 2019-20 campaign.

NBA best moments for the 2019-20 season

The NBA 2019-20 season started with a terrific Lakers-LA Clippers game, setting the mood for the remaining season. With Milwaukee Bucks and Lakers leading their respective conference leaderboards, the season progressed at a different pace – with Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson all missing. Though Curry started the season, his broken hand ended his campaign four games into the season.

Christmas saw the bottom-of-the-table Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets, and the Clippers once again beat the Lakers. The year ended with the Toronto Raptors, who recreated Kawhi Leonard's epic 2019 Eastern Conference semi-finals Game 7 winning shot. The next year, however, began on a sour note, with former NBA commissioner David Stern passing away at 77 on January 1.

The rest of the season followed, with COVID-19, Black Lives Matter movement and Bryant's death overshadowing the season – which ended in October.

Zion Williamson and his debut lives up to the hype

No. 1 overall draft pick @Zionwilliamson goes for 22 PTS (4-4 3PM), including 17 straight 4th quarter points, in his NBA debut for the @PelicansNBA! #NBARooks x #WontBowDown pic.twitter.com/WrcChMAWSe — NBA (@NBA) January 23, 2020

The New Orleans Pelicans might have lost the game 113-106 to the Denver Nuggets, but their 2020 NBA Draft No. 1 managed to leave his mark. Williamson delivered an electric 22-point performance, which included his three-minute 17-point run. His debut – which was delayed months due to his back injury – made him the only player in the league to shoot four or more threes in a debut without missing.

A few days later, on January 26, Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others passed away in a helicopter crash. The NBA world grieved, holding his memorial at the Staples Center in February to honour his legacy. The 2020 All-Star game was dedicated to Bryant and Gigi, both teams donning their jersey numbers.

The league edged closer to the playoffs, only to go on hiatus from March 11 – triggered by Rudy Gobert's positive diagosis. The league remained on-hiatus for months, resuming on July 30. The Black Lives Matter had taken over team pages, with players advocating equality and justice. The NBA bubble in Orlando completed the regular season with 22 teams, while only Miami Heat and LA Lakers remained at the end.

The NBA bubble

1. Devin Booker and the 8-0 Phoenix Suns

While everyone expected for Damian Lillard to explode and push for the playoff spot, no one expected for the Suns to go on an undefeated run at the bubble. Led by Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton, the Suns finished their time in the bubble with an 8-0 record. Though the team failed to make the postseason, Booker's performance was applauded, viewing the 24-year-old as a leader who can help the Suns aim for a title.

2. Dame Time

Can't say enough about this Damian Lillard fellow pic.twitter.com/QPEDiP3wdY — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) July 31, 2020

Winning the Bubble MVP, Damian Lillard dominated his time in the bubble. The Portland Trail Blazers guard averaged 37.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 9.6 assists in the bubble, securing the team's play-in spot after a 6-2 record and play-in tournament against the Memphis Grizzlies. This includes his 61-point career-high game against the Dallas Mavericks, joining Wilt Chamberlain as the only players to have three or more 60-point games during one campaign.

3. Denver Nuggets beat Clippers, overcome 3-1 deficit

The LA Clippers choked their chances of their first Western Conference Final appearence, convincing fans of a Clippers curse. The Nuggets, led by Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, had their second 4-3 series win of the playoffs, heading on to meet Lakers for the Conference Finals. The Paul George-Kawhi Leonard duo failed to live up to the fan's expectations, leading to an immense backlash.

4. Other moments that defined the NBA's bubble

Milwaukee Bucks decide to abandon their game post-Jacob Blake's shooting

The Bucks, in one gutsy move, postponed the games after Blake's shooting in Wisconsin. Their decision triggered a wave, as most teams decided to sit out their games. While the league ultimately decided to continue their season, players used the platform to voice their opinions, leaving the intended dent.

Luka Doncic's game-winner

Luka Doncic – who was questionable for Game 4 – scored 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists against the Clippers. The Mavericks won the game, which Doncic ended with his terrific step-back three-pointer just as the clock times out. The Mavs were down 21 points that game, which Doncic turned around.

5. LeBron James, Lakers win it all

The 2019-20 season came full circle, with James delivering on his promise of winning the Lakers their 17th franchise title. James, who averaged 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists during the series, won his fourth NBA title, and his fourth NBA Finals MVP. James' performance and title once again brought up the NBA GOAT debate, with people agreeing with King James' dominance in the league.

Following Bryant's death, James had promised to carry on his legacy. The Lakers were relentless during the finals, winning the series 4-2 against Miami Heat – James' former team, who had reached the Finals as the underdogs, rising from their No. 5 spot on the Eastern Conference table.

The NBA 2020-21 season will begin on December 22.

