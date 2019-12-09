Clippers Vs Wizards Highlights: Kawhi Leonard And Co. Bounce Back With 135-119 Win

After a dismal loss against NBA's Eastern Conference leaders Milwaukee Bucks, the LA Clippers were destined to bounce back. On Sunday night at the Capital One Arena, the Clippers did just that. The Clippers registered a 135-119 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday night (Monday morning IST) to get back to winning ways.

Also Read | Clippers Vs Bucks Highlights: Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets Birthday Win

NBA: Clippers vs Wizards recap

With the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets breathing down their necks in the Western Conference, the Clippers needed a win against the Wizards to hold on to their second position in the standings. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George led the charge for the Clippers as they registered a combined 61 points on the night to lead the Clippers to victory. The likes of Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell and Maurice Harkless also proved an ideal foil for the game-winning display of the Clippers' star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Also Read | LeBron James Says His 'brain Had A Malfunction' After Shameless Travel Vs Utah Jazz

The Clippers signed up Kawhi Leonard and Paul George exactly for nights like these. When the chips are down, the Clippers need players to take charge, and Leonard did just that against the Washington Wizards. The former Raptors star registered a 34-point display, along with 11 rebounds and five assists. That's not to say that the Clippers are the finished product this season. Coach Doc Rivers agreed that the Clippers still have a lot of work to do, especially after the blow-out loss to the Milwaukee Bucks over the weekend.

Also Read | Brandon Ingram Of Pelicans Gets Head Smashed After Nasty Collision With Dario Saric

.@Yg_Trece is just the second @NBA player since '73-'74 to match these totals in under 26 minutes played.



📊 27 PTS | 6 REB | 6 AST | 4 STL pic.twitter.com/4viyInSpUZ — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 9, 2019

However, the Clippers proved that they have it in themselves to bounce back after a loss. That was, after all, their seventh loss this season. If Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 34 points, Paul George was also equally impressive on the night. The six-time NBA All-Star registered 27 points, six rebounds and six assists in under 26 minutes of action against the Wizards. The Clippers' next game will see them face off against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, (Tuesday morning 5:30 am IST).

Also Read | LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony Friendship Runs Deeper Than NBA; 17 Years And Still Counting