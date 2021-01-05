Clippers Vs Spurs Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Game Live, TV Channel, H2h And Predictions

Western Conference giants Los Angeles Clippers will lock horns with the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA regular season on Tuesday night. The game will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Wednesday, January 6 and will be played at the Staples Center in LA. Here's a look at how to watch Clippers vs Spurs live stream, team news and our prediction for the same.

Clippers vs Spurs predictions and preview

The Los Angeles Clippers are amongst the teams to beat in the Western Conference and have been off to a strong start this season. While blemishes against Mavericks and Utah Jazz have hurt their pride, the side coached by Tyronn Lue find themselves at the top of the standings. The Clippers were brilliant last time out, registering a five-point win over the Phoenix Suns. Paul George was again the star of the show with a whopping 39 points, while Kawhi Leonard, Luke Kennard and Nicolas Batum played perfect supporting roles to guide the franchise to the win.

The work doesn’t stop even after the buzzer goes off.#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/98X5WjMrpn — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 4, 2021

San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, having posted impressive victories over the Grizzlies and the Rockets, find themselves in a four-match losing streak struggling to tick boxes and collect wins. Spurs were thumped by Utah Jazz last time out, despite the efforts of Keldon Johnson and DeMar DeRozan. Clippers are overwhelming favourites for the tie at the Staples Center, and Spurs would hope that they can potentially seal a huge upset and arrest their slide on Tuesday night.

Clippers vs Spurs team news: Injured and doubtful players

Los Angeles Clippers: Marcus Morris Sr. (Out)

Marcus Morris Sr. (Out) San Antonio Spurs: Derrick White, Quinndary Weatherspoon, LaMarcus Aldrige (out)

Clippers vs Spurs team news: Predicted starting line-ups

Los Angeles Clippers: Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Nicolas Batum, Serge Ibaka

Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Nicolas Batum, Serge Ibaka San Antonio Spurs: Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker IV, DeMar DeRozan, Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl

NBA live stream: How to watch Clippers vs Spurs live stream?

In India, the live broadcast will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season. There will be no official live streaming for the game either in India. Fans in India will have to buy an NBA League PASS to watch LIVE games on the NBA App. The game begins at 8:30 AM IST on Wednesday, January 6.

(Image Courtesy: Clippers, Spurs Twitter)