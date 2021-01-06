Clippers Vs Warriors Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, Team News, H2H And Predictions

The LA Clippers (LAC) will go up against the Golden State Warriors (GSW) in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020. The game will be played at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The LAC vs GSW live streaming is scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM IST on Thursday, January 7, 2020. Here is our Clippers vs Warriors prediction, information on how to watch Clippers vs Warriors live in India and where to catch Clippers vs Warriors live scores.

NBA 2020 standings: Clippers vs Warriors prediction and preview

The LA Clippers are currently at the third spot of the Western Conference standings. Kawhi Leonard and team have played eight games so far in the tournament, winning five and losing three. The Golden State Warriors, on the hand, are at the sixth spot with a win-loss record of 4-3.

Clippers vs Warriors live stream: Clippers vs Warriors team news

Warriors’ Klay Thompson and Chriss Marquese will be absent from the upcoming game due to injury, while Alen Smailagic is also set to stay out as he recently underwent surgery for the meniscal tear he suffered a few days ago. For the Clippers, Jay Scrubb and Paul George will be absent from the game due to injury.

Also Read l NBA expansion news: League asks Las Vegas, Seattle for $2.5M each to curb COVID-19 losses?

NBA News: Clippers vs Warriors Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our ATL vs BKN Dream11 prediction is that the LA Clippers will come out on top in this contest.

NBA live: Clippers vs Warriors head to head record

The Warriors and the Clippers have collided 221 times in the regular season with the Warriors winning 131 games and the Clippers winning 90.

Also Read l Lakers vs Grizzlies live stream: How to watch NBA live, team news, H2H and predictions

Clippers vs Warriors live stream: How to watch Clippers vs Warriors live

Unlike previous seasons, the NBA games will not stream live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. To watch Clippers vs Warriors live, Indian fans will have to buy an NBA League Pass to watch LIVE games on the NBA App.

Date: Thursday, January 7, 2020

Time: 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Also Read l Clippers vs Spurs live stream: How to watch NBA game live, TV channel, h2h and predictions

NBA live stream: Clippers vs Warriors complete roster

NBA live stream: LA Clippers roster

Nicolas Batum, Patrick Beverley, Amir Coffey, Paul George, Serge Ibaka, Reggie Jackson, Mfiondu Kabengele, Luke Kennard, Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Daniel Oturu, Patrick Patterson, Jay Scrubb, Lou Williams, Ivica Zubac

NBA live stream: Golden State Warriors roster

Kent Bazemore, Marquese Chriss, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Damion Lee, Kevon Looney, Nico Mannion, Mychal Mulder, Kelly Oubre Jr, Eric Paschall, Jordan Poole, Alen Smailagic, Klay Thompson, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Brad Wanamaker, Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman

Also Read l POR vs CHI Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, NBA game preview

Image Source: LA Clippers/ Twitter