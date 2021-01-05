Lakers Vs Grizzlies Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, Team News, H2H And Predictions

Defending champions Los Angeles Lakers take on the struggling Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA on Tuesday night. The game will be played at the FedEx Forum and will begin at 6:30 AM IST on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Here's a look at how to watch Lakers vs Grizzlies live stream, team news and our prediction for the same.

Lakers vs Grizzlies predictions and preview

The Lakers are on a three game-winning run and the onus is on LeBron James and Co to take the initiative when they travel to Memphis to face off against the Grizzlies. The defending champions have won five of their seven games this season, with conceding defeats to arch-rivals Clippers and the Trail Blazers. The Grizzlies meanwhile were severely weakened by the injury to Ja Morant, and it was evident in their 14-point defeat to Lakers on Monday night.

LeBron James (22 pts) and Anthony Davis (17) were again at the forefront for the Lakers, while Montrezl Harrell (16) and Wesley Mathews (14) chipped in with some valuable points. For Grizzlies, Kyle Anderson (18 pts) was their top scorer, in an otherwise dull day, with nobody crossing the 20-point mark. LeBron James and co. are favourites to make it two wins in two on this trip, and the Grizzlies have their backs against the wall for the clash on Tuesday.

Lakers vs Grizzlies team news: Injured and doubtful players

Los Angeles Lakers: Alex Caruso (Out), LeBron James (day-to-day), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (day-to-day).

Alex Caruso (Out), LeBron James (day-to-day), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (day-to-day). Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant (Out), De'Anthony Melton (Out), Justise Winslow (Out), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Out), John Konchar (day-to-day)

Lakers vs Grizzlies team news: Probable starting line-ups

Los Angeles Lakers: Denis Schroder, Anthony Davis, Wesley Matthews, Kyle Kuzma, Marc Gasol

Denis Schroder, Anthony Davis, Wesley Matthews, Kyle Kuzma, Marc Gasol Memphis Grizzlies: Tyus Jones, Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson, Brandon Clarke, Jonas Valanciunas

NBA live stream: How to watch Lakers vs Grizzlies live stream?

In India, the live broadcast will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season. There will be no official live streaming for the game either in India. Fans in India will have to buy an NBA League PASS to watch LIVE games on the NBA App. The game begins at 6:30 AM IST on Wednesday, January 6.

(Image Courtesy: Lakers, Grizzlies Twitter)