LeBron James And Son Bronny Compared Aged 16 And The Resemblance Is Uncanny, Fans React

Ever since Bronny James established himself as a basketball player, he has drawn comparisons to his father LeBron James. While James is counted as one of NBA's greatest of all time, Bronny is referred to as a prodigy, waiting to play in the NBA and better his father. Earlier this week, the four-time NBA champion took to Instagram to share photos of them working out together, causing fans to compare the father-son duo.

Lakers icon compared to Bronny at 16

LeBron James at 16 years old



Bronny James at 16 years old



(📷 chrisjohnsonhoops | IG) pic.twitter.com/0pHAXRFIiP — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) November 26, 2020

A photo of a young, 16-year-old LeBron James was recently compared to Bronny. The photo immediately caused fans to marvel at Bronny's progress over the past few months. At 16, Bronny appears to be much bigger than the Los Angeles Lakers star. "Bronny looks more like LeBron at the age of 16 than LeBron looks like LeBron," one user wrote, indicating that a young James bears no resemblance to his current muscular self. Some fans even considered Bronny looked older, as if he was in his 20s.

NBA fans react to LeBron and Bronny James being compared when they were 16

Bronny at 16 is Bigger then Lebron at 16.



Lebron game at 16 is better then Bronny game at 16 https://t.co/ts1Pd5knXv — BStowe (@billystowe7) November 27, 2020

Bronny looks more like lebron at the age of 16 than lebron looks like lebron https://t.co/ZUN5HSN7hh — Nicholas Chin (@Nick_the_Chin) November 27, 2020

I fixed it for you.



LeBron at 16 vs. Bronny at 27. 👀 — Craig Daitch (@CraigDaitch) November 26, 2020

LeBron was an absolute tank at 16. Bronny is still developing. — Mendoza (@Mzndoza) November 26, 2020

ok here you go Lebron at 16 vs Bronny at 16. pic.twitter.com/zgKJTmyD9i — The Over/Under (@OverUnderStuff) November 26, 2020

The entire comparison began a day ago when James shared multiple photos of them working out together. Fans reacted on social media, pointing out that Bronny looks as big as James. People joked that James' time in the bubble was too long, as Bronny grew as much as a few birthdays.

James has always taken to social media to support his children, which includes Bronny and his games for the Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles. This includes Bronny's CIF Southern Section Division Championship in February, which was attended by the entire James family. Considered a basketball prodigy by many, Bronny was No. 24 on ESPN's 2023 Draft Rankings.

(Image credits: AP, Savannah James Instagram)