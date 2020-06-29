Steph Curry Pledges To Donate £40,000 To Trent Alexander-Arnold's Charity Raffle

An agonising 30-year wait for a league title was finally brought to an end when Liverpool were crowned champions of England last week. Following their triumph, Trent Alexander-Arnold organized a charity raffle for the Nelson Mandela Foundation. The 21-year-old put his Merseyside derby boots up for the raffle. For a chance to win, one would have to buy a £1 ticket.

Also read | Steph Curry among top USA sports stars donating signed items to COVID-19 relief fund: Steph Curry donation

Trent Alexander-Arnold charity: Steph Curry donates for Trent Alexander-Arnold charity raffle

Shout out to my guy and UA fam @trentaa98 across the pond joining the fight for equality. Count me in to match the first 40K raffle tix #blacklivesmatter https://t.co/dlEZ3WtRe5 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 25, 2020

Also read | Steph Curry donation: Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha serving 300,000 meals a week during COVID-19 crisis

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry responded to Alexander-Arnold's tweet, applauding him for joining the fight for equality. Curry then pledged 40,000 raffle tickets for Alexander-Arnold’s raffle for the Nelson Mandela Foundation. Ever since the NBA season was suspended, Steph Curry has been active in donating for COVID-19 relief and has also spoken up about the rampant social injustice in the USA. Curry was one of the first NBA stars to comment on Goerge Floyd's murder, and also attended protests after his death while calling out US President Donald Trump. Curry and his wife Ayesha have also donated meals to students in Oakland with their organisation 'Eat. Learn. Play'. As per reports, they are working with partners to provide meals for close to 25 percent of the children in Oakland.

Trent Alexander-Arnold charity and support for Black Lives Matter movement

Also read | Steve Kerr applauds Trent Alexander-Arnold for stunning free-kick against Crystal Palace

Trent Alexander Arnold!!! That was nasty. — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) June 24, 2020

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also recently tweeted about Alexander-Arnold, commending him for his stunning free-kick against Crystal Palace during the 4-0 rout of the Eagles last week. Kerr referred to Alexander-Arnold's kick as 'nasty'. Curry and Alexander-Arnold last met at the Wembley Stadium in London, where both athletes exchanged custom football kits and shoes. Curry had given Alexander-Arnold red Under Armours.

Alexander Arnold x Stephen Curry pic.twitter.com/1uOWnl0klN — GSWL (@GSWarriorsLATAM) November 10, 2019

Also read | Trent Alexander-Arnold too drunk to remember questions after Liverpool's title celebration

(Image sources: Steph Curry, Trent Alexander-Arnold official Instagram)