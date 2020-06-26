Trent Alexander-Arnold Too Drunk To Remember Questions After Liverpool's Title Celebration

Liverpool's 30-year wait for a league title is officially over. While the Reds might have hoped they would seal the deal against Man City next week, City's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea was enough for Liverpool to be crowned England's champions for the 2019-20 season. Naturally, Jurgen Klopp's men were ecstatic, who hosted a small party after the Reds secured the title on Thursday night (Friday IST).

Also Read | Steve Kerr Applauds Trent Alexander-Arnold For Stunning Free-kick Against Crystal Palace

Trent Alexander-Arnold drunk during Liverpool title celebrations?

For some more than others, the Liverpool title celebrations might have been a bit too much, hindering their ability to partake in a late-night interview. Trent Alexander-Arnold, 21, certainly had enough of the party as the full-back was apparently too hammered to recollect a question asked just seconds ago. Alexander-Arnold may have had a tough time remembering the question since Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and Andrew Robertson were constantly pestering him during the interview with LFCTV. Nevertheless, the Scouser appeared to be in quite a revelrous mood.

Trent is HAMMERED pic.twitter.com/BPiPu4wD9b — the unbearables (@MT_Futbol) June 25, 2020

Also Read | Liverpool Kit Manager Reveals Why Trent Alexander-Arnold Wears No 66 Shirt For The Club

During an earlier interview with Sky Sports, Trent Alexander-Arnold said that despite securing the title with seven games to go, the Reds have no intention of slowing down. With Liverpool facing the tough task of visiting the Etihad to face Man City, Alexander-Arnold said Liverpool's primary focus will be trying and getting a result from the game. Post that, Jurgen Klopp's men would be hoping to break a few records as they approach the final seven games of the Premier League season. "We've got a lot of games left... so we've got to keep pushing ourselves and hopefully break a few records," the 21-year-old said.

With the title secured, Trent Alexander-Arnold feels its the right time to build upon the club's recent success and continue developing as a team together. "We've got to focus on ourselves and not take things for granted."

At 21 years old, Trent Alexander-Arnold has won the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup; set a record for most assists by a defender in a single season and been nominated for the Ballon d'Or.



Now, he's also a Premier League champion with his boyhood club. pic.twitter.com/SnrDOBhcmo — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 25, 2020

Trent Alexander-Arnold's freekick against Crystal Palace was his third goal for the season. He has so far played all 31 games and also has 12 assists under his belt, a league-record for a defender.

Also Read | Gary Neville Compares Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold To Brazil Legend Cafu

Liverpool win Premier League: Liverpool title celebrations

Liverpool are the earliest winners in English top-flight history with seven games left to play. After 31 games, Liverpool have 86 points, 14 points shy of Man City's record of 100 points in 2017-18. Liverpool could set the record for most wins in a season, a record which currently belongs to Man City (32 wins in 2017-18).

Also Read | Liverpool Win Premier League: Liverpool title celebrations, Fans Defy Lockdown Rules

(Image Credits: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk Instagram Handles)