DAL Vs LAL Dream11 NBA Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Game Details

Dallas Mavericks will go head to head against Los Angeles Lakers in a game categorized under the Western Conference Division on Saturday, January 11, 2019. The game is scheduled to start by 8:15 AM IST. Dallas Mavericks are placed on the sixth position in the points table. They have registered a win-loss record of 23-14 in the 37 games they've played so far. On the other hand, Los Angeles Lakers are placed on the first spot. They have a win-loss record of 30-7 in the 37 games they've played so far. The match will be played at the American Airlines Travel Center in Dallas, Texas.

DAL vs LAL game Schedule

Venue: American Airlines Travel Center, Dallas, Texas

Date: January 11, 2019

Time: 8:15 AM IST

DAL vs LAL Squads

Dallas Mavericks squad: J.J. Barea, Ryan Broekhoff, Jalen Brunson, Antonius Cleveland, Seth Curry, Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Tim Hardaway Jr., Justin Jackson, Maxi Kleber, Courtney Lee, Boban Marjanovic, Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell, Josh Reaves, Isaiah Roby and Delon Wright.

Los Angeles Lakers squad: Aron Baynes, Kyle Kuzma, Avery Bradley, Mikal Bridges, Jevon Carter, Cheick Diallo, Jared Harper, Ty Jerome, Cameron Johnson, Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Tyler Johnson, Frank Kaminsky, Jalen Lecque, Elie Okobo, Kelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio, Dario Saric

DAL vs LAL top picks

Dallas Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Seth Curry, Maxi Kleber, Dorian Finney-Smith

Los Angeles Lakers: Avery Bradley, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma

DAL vs LAL Dream11 Team and Prediction

Point Guard: Luka Doncic, Avery Bradley

Shooting Guard: Seth Curry

Small Forward: LeBron James (Star Player)

Power Forward: Maxi Kleber, Dorian Finney-Smith, Anthony Davis, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Kyle Kuzma

Centre: Aron Baynes, Dwight Powell

Los Angeles Lakers start as favourites to win.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

