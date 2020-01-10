DHP Vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Dhaka Platoon will take on Rangpur Rangers in the 39th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019. The match will take place on Friday, January 10 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. It will commence at 1:30 PM (IST).

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya Categorically Trashes MS Dhoni Comparisons Ahead Of T20 WC

Dhaka Platoon have played brilliantly throughout the tournament as they have managed to win 7 and lose 3 out of the 10 matches they have played. They are coming on the back of a thumping victory over Rangpur Rangers by 61 runs. They are currently placed at the second position on the points table with 14 points to their name. A win in this fixture will bolster their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

On the other hand, Rangpur Rangers have had a forgettable tournament as they have managed to win 4 and lose 7 out of the 11 games they have played. They lost to Dhaka Platoon by 61 runs in their last game as they were bowled out for a mere 84 while chasing 145. They are placed at the 6th position in the points table with 8 points to their name.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Mark 9 Years Of Association With Rohit Sharma In Throwback Post

Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

DHP vs RAN Dream11 Squads

Dhaka Platoon Squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain), Anamul Haque (Wicketkeeper), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Thisara Perera, Laurie Evans, Ariful Haque, Mominul Haque, Shuvagata Hom, Wahab Riaz, Asif Ali, Raqibul Hasan, Jaker Ali, Luis Reece, Shahid Afridi, Shadab Khan.

Rangpur Rangers Squad: Shane Watson (Captain), Jahurul Islam (Wicket-keeper), Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Nabi, Cameron Delport, Nadif Chowdhury, Tom Abell, Arafat Sunny, Mustafizur Rahman, Lewis Gregory, Junaid Khan, Taskin Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Sanjit Saha, Fazle Mahmud and Rishad Hossain.

ALSO READ | Cameron Delport Attributes Bangladesh's Poor T20 Batting Displays To Low Meat Intake

DHP vs RAN Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Anamul Haque

Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal (Vice-captain), Mominul Haque, Shane Watson, Mohammad Naim

Bowlers: Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

All-Rounders: Mahedi Hasan (Captain), Mohammad Nabi

Dhaka Platoon start as favourites to win.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | Harsha Bhogle Upset With Negative Fan Reactions On Buttler-Philander Controversy Post