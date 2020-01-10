REN Vs STA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Melbourne Renegades will square off against Melbourne Stars in the 30th match of the Big Bash League 2019-20. The match will take place on Friday, January 10 at the Docklands Stadium, Melbourne. It will commence at 1:40 PM (IST).

Melbourne Renegades couldn't have had a worse tournament as they have managed to not win a single game. They have played seven and lost all the seven matches. They lost their last game to Perth Scorchers by 6 wickets. They are placed right at the bottom of the table and are yet to open their account. They will look to register their first victory of the season.

On the other hand, Melbourne Stars have had a dream tournament so far. They have managed to win 6 and lose 1 out of the seven matches they have played so far. They had beat Sydney Thunder by 6 wickets in their last game. They are the table toppers with 12 points to their name. The Stars will look to continue their winning run by securing a win in this fixture.

Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction

REN vs STA Dream11 Squads

REN vs STA Dream11: Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch (Captain), Sam Harper (Wicket-keeper), Shaun Marsh, Marcus Harris, Beau Webster, Daniel Christian, Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Richard Gleeson, Tom Andrews, Joe Mennie and Tom Cooper.

REN vs STA Dream11: Melbourne Stars Squads

Glenn Maxwell (Captain), Peter Handscomb (Wicket-keeper), Nic Maddinson, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dunk, Hilton Cartwright, Clint Hinchliffe, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nick Larkin, and Dale Steyn, Haris Rauf.

REN vs STA Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Peter Handscomb

Batsmen: Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell (Captain), Ben Dunk

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Cameron Boyce, Sandeep Lamichhane, Haris Rauf

All-Rounders: Daniel Christian, Marcus Stoinis (Vice-captain)

Melbourne Stars are expected to start as favourites for the match.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your game.

Image Courtesy: Melbourne Renegades & Melbourne Stars Twitter