SHF Vs WHU Dream11 Prediction, Schedule, Preview And Other Details

Sheffield United will play against West Ham United in the Premier League. The match will be played at Bramall Lane on January 10, 2020 (January 11 according to IST). Let us look at the SHF vs WHU Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other details of the match.

SHF vs WHU Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Bramall Lane

Date: January 10, 2020 (January 11 according to IST).

Time: 1.30 am IST

SHF vs WHU Dream11 Match Preview

Sheffield United are placed eighth on the Premier League points table. They have won as well as lost twice in their last five matches. They drew on one occasion. West Ham United, on the other hand, are placed 16th on the points table. They have won just twice in their last five matches.

SHF vs WHU Dream11 Teams

Sheffield United: Dean Henderson; Chris Basham, John Egan, Jack O'Connell; George Baldock, John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Enda Stevens; David McGoldrick, Oliver McBurnie

West Ham United: Lukasz Fabianski, Angelo Ogbonna, Fabian Balbuena, Issa Diop, Declan Rice, Robert Snodgrass, Manuel Lanzini, A Masuaka, Ryan Fredericks, Sebastian Haller, Felipe Anderson

SHF vs WHU Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Sebastian Haller

Vice-captain: Oliver McBurnie

SHF vs WHU Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Dean Henderson

Defenders: R Fredericks, Fabian Balbuena, George Baldock, John Egan

Midfielders: Felipe Anderson, Robert Snodgrass, John Lundstram, John Fleck

Forwards: Sebastian Haller, Oliver McBurnie, David McGoldrick

SHF vs WHU Dream11 Match Predictions

Sheffield United are the favourites to win the match against West Ham United.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

Picture courtesy - Sheffield United Twitter handle