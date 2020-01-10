SHF Vs WHU Dream11 Prediction, Schedule, Preview And Other Details

Sheffield United will play against West Ham United in the Premier League. The match will be played at Bramall Lane on January 10, 2020 (January 11 according to IST). Let us look at the SHF vs WHU Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other details of the match.
Also Read | Joao Felix needs time to adapt to Spanish football, feels Diego Simeone
Venue: Bramall Lane
Date: January 10, 2020 (January 11 according to IST).
Time: 1.30 am IST
Also Read | Mo Salah takes a dig at the African football federation with a hilarious Instagram story
Sheffield United are placed eighth on the Premier League points table. They have won as well as lost twice in their last five matches. They drew on one occasion. West Ham United, on the other hand, are placed 16th on the points table. They have won just twice in their last five matches.
Sheffield United: Dean Henderson; Chris Basham, John Egan, Jack O'Connell; George Baldock, John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Enda Stevens; David McGoldrick, Oliver McBurnie
West Ham United: Lukasz Fabianski, Angelo Ogbonna, Fabian Balbuena, Issa Diop, Declan Rice, Robert Snodgrass, Manuel Lanzini, A Masuaka, Ryan Fredericks, Sebastian Haller, Felipe Anderson
Also Read | Sir Alex Ferguson bigger influence on English football than Guardiola: Solskjaer
Captain: Sebastian Haller
Vice-captain: Oliver McBurnie
Also Read | Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool: From 'heavy metal football' to a well-oiled machine
Goalkeeper: Dean Henderson
Defenders: R Fredericks, Fabian Balbuena, George Baldock, John Egan
Midfielders: Felipe Anderson, Robert Snodgrass, John Lundstram, John Fleck
Forwards: Sebastian Haller, Oliver McBurnie, David McGoldrick
Also Read | Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy reveals that he has a football pitch in his house
Sheffield United are the favourites to win the match against West Ham United.
Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.