DAL Vs PHX Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns will lock horns on Wednesday, January 28, 7:00 AM IST (Tuesday, January 29 5:30 PM PST). The game will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA. The Mavericks currently have a 29-17 win-loss record and are ranked 5th in the Western Conference. The Suns currently have a 19-27 win-loss record and are ranked 11th in the Western Conference. Fans can also play the DAL vs PHX game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the DAL vs PHX Dream11 team predictions, squad details and injury updates.
Luka Doncic is Mavericks' top performer. He is currently averaging at a near triple-double with 29 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game. Kristaps Porzingis (17 ppg) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (14.2 ppg) have also been performing well. Devin Booker is the Suns' best performer with an average of 27 points, 4 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. Kelly Oubre Jr. follows with an average of 18.3 points per game.
