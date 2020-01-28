DAL Vs PHX Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns will lock horns on Wednesday, January 28, 7:00 AM IST (Tuesday, January 29 5:30 PM PST). The game will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA. The Mavericks currently have a 29-17 win-loss record and are ranked 5th in the Western Conference. The Suns currently have a 19-27 win-loss record and are ranked 11th in the Western Conference. Fans can also play the DAL vs PHX game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the DAL vs PHX Dream11 team predictions, squad details and injury updates.

DAL vs PHX Dream11: Player performances

Luka Doncic is Mavericks' top performer. He is currently averaging at a near triple-double with 29 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game. Kristaps Porzingis (17 ppg) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (14.2 ppg) have also been performing well. Devin Booker is the Suns' best performer with an average of 27 points, 4 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. Kelly Oubre Jr. follows with an average of 18.3 points per game.

DAL vs PHX Dream11 team injury updates

No Dallas Mavericks player is listed as sidelined or questionable for the game. Suns' Ricky Rubio might not play due to a right ankle injury.

DAL vs PHX Dream11 team squad

DAL vs PHX Dream11 team squad – Dallas Mavericks

JJ Barea, Ryan Broekhoff, Jalen Brunson, Antonius Cleveland, Seth Curry, Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Tim Hardaway Jr., Justin Jackson, Maxi Kleber, Courtney Lee, Boban Marjanovic, Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell, Josh Reaves, Isaiah Roby and Delon Wright

DAL vs PHX Dream11 team squad – Pheonix Suns

Aron Baynes, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jevon Carter, Cheick Diallo, Jared Harper, Ty Jerome, Cameron Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Frank Kaminsky, Jalen Lecque, Elie Okobo, Kelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio and Dario Saric

DAL vs PHX Dream11 team prediction

Point-guards: Luka Doncic (SP), Jalen Brunson

Shooting-guards: Seth Curry, Devin Booker

Small-forwards: Mikal Bridges

Power-forwards: Maxi Klebber, Dario Saric

Centre: Wesley Causley-Stain

Mavericks start as favourites to win

Note - The DAL vs PHX Dream11 team prediction is our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

