Mike Tyson Recalls Tupac Shakur's Visit And Hitting A Fellow Inmate During Time In Prison

Mike Tyson aka ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ has often been on the receiving end of criticism for getting involved in numerous controversies throughout his career. The boxing icon has also spent three years in prison after being convicted on charges of sexual assault in 1992. During his time in prison, Mike Tyson was visited by multiple celebrities, with Tupac Shakur being one of the most high-profile personalities to visit Tyson.

Mike Tyson labelled Tupac Shakur a ‘bolt of energy’ when he recalled the time the hip-hop icon visited him in prison. Tyson and Tupac were reportedly good friends back in the day and Mike Tyson still reminisces the time he spent with the late Tupac Shakur. Mike Tyson recently opened up about his friendship with Tupac Shakur and how he hit an inmate in jail after being depressed.

Also Read | Mike Tyson criminal record: Conor McGregor Makes A Promise To Mike Tyson Over future Fight With Floyd Mayweather

Mike Tyson recalls Tupac Shakur and his time in prison

Under the criminal charges of sexual abuse, Mike Tyson was taken into police custody and the heavyweight legend was confined in the Indiana Youth Center. Though a lot of celebrities came to check on Tyson, he claimed that rapper Tupac Shakur was the most respected visitor among all. While interacting with rapper TI, Mike Tyson said, “The guards didn’t like him, the inmates got rowdy and pumped up when he came which is a safety concern. He was a bolt of energy there. When he (Tupac Shakur) came in everybody knew him, he (Tupac Shakur) had mad respect. That’s how he lived his life, he had mad respect."

In the past, Mike Tyson has claimed that he hit an inmate after being verbally abused. Mike Tyson recalled the incident while in conversation with rapper Fat Joe and said that it was just the ‘one time’ when he got into a physical altercation in the jail. “Somebody said something and I just went over there and hit him. We were locked down for a long time and it was just something that was irritable and I went over there and hit him. We were locked down and couldn’t go to the gym. Somebody got stabbed or something and we were locked down. I was just upset and miserable." said Mike Tyson.

Also Read | Mike Tyson boxing return: Mike Tyson boxing return is set to face Shannon Briggs on the way

Mike Tyson boxing return update

The former heavyweight champion of the world has already surprised the combat sports community by announcing his return at the age of 53. Mike Tyson recently revealed that he is planning to come back to the boxing ring in order to raise money for charity. Mike Tyson has also received a reported offer of $20 million to compete in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

Also Read | Mike Tyson criminal record: Evander Holyfield Reveals Trilogy Bout With Mike Tyson Is On The Verge Of Being Finalised

Also Read | Francis Ngannou tells a powerful story amid Mike Tyson boxing return news

Image courtesy: WBC boxing Instagram