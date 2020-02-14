Damian Lillard To Perform During NBA All-Star Weekend Despite Groin Injury: Reports

Damian Lillard was ruled out of the NBA All-Star game after sustaining a groin injury during Portland Trail Blazers' game against Memphis Grizzlies. Despite being forced to sit out of the All-Star game, Lillard insisted that he would be present at the United Center to play a part in the festive celebration.

Dame D.O.L.L.A. will still perform at All-Star weekend despite strained groin: After Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard strained his groin at the 3:45 mark of the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday evening, he had https://t.co/LGsmWwk4SI pic.twitter.com/yXI4Fl6lFc — Ron Bohning (@RonBohning) February 13, 2020

Dame D.O.L.L.A to perform during All-Star weekend

Last week, it was reported that Damian Lillard would pick up the mic at the United Center for a special performance before suiting up for Team LeBron at the NBA All-Star Game. Despite picking up the injury, Lillard will reportedly perform music under his rapper name Dame D.O.L.L.A.

Damian Lillard has released three albums since 2016 under the name Dame D.O.L.L.A. It is an acronym for 'Different on Levels the Lord Allows'. His latest album - 'Big D.O.L.L.A.' - dropped in August 2019.

Damian Lillard was selected as a reserve for Team LeBron in the Western Conference. However, his groin injury means that Lillard is facing up to two weeks on the sidelines. He will also miss the three-point contest due to the injury.

Lillard underwent an MRI scan on Thursday which confirmed the extent of his injury.

Damian Lillard injury update

Yahoo Sources: Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard underwent an MRI and it confirmed a groin strain with a 1-2 week recovery period. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Pheonix Suns star Devin Booker will reportedly take Lillard's place in Team LeBron for the NBA All-Star Game.

Devin Booker will replace Damian Lillard in the All-Star Game and 3-point contest, per @Gambo987



CONGRATS BOOK 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5IvHDY2gt1 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 13, 2020

The NBA All-Star Weekend will commence on Friday night with the NBA All-Star Game scheduled for Sunday night (Monday 6:30 AM IST).

