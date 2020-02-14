The Debate
Damian Lillard To Perform During NBA All-Star Weekend Despite Groin Injury: Reports

Basketball News

Damian Lillard was ruled out of the NBA All-Star Game after sustaining a groin injury on Wednesday. Lillard will reportedly still perform this weekend.

Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard was ruled out of the NBA All-Star game after sustaining a groin injury during Portland Trail Blazers' game against Memphis Grizzlies. Despite being forced to sit out of the All-Star game, Lillard insisted that he would be present at the United Center to play a part in the festive celebration.

Also Read | Damian Lillard To Pick Up The Mic During NBA All-Star 2020 Weekend

Dame D.O.L.L.A to perform during All-Star weekend

Last week, it was reported that Damian Lillard would pick up the mic at the United Center for a special performance before suiting up for Team LeBron at the NBA All-Star Game. Despite picking up the injury, Lillard will reportedly perform music under his rapper name Dame D.O.L.L.A. 

Damian Lillard has released three albums since 2016 under the name Dame D.O.L.L.A. It is an acronym for 'Different on Levels the Lord Allows'. His latest album - 'Big D.O.L.L.A.' - dropped in August 2019.

Also Read | Devin Booker Will Take Injured Damian Lillard's Place For NBA 2020 All-Star Game: Report

Damian Lillard was selected as a reserve for Team LeBron in the Western Conference. However, his groin injury means that Lillard is facing up to two weeks on the sidelines. He will also miss the three-point contest due to the injury.

Lillard underwent an MRI scan on Thursday which confirmed the extent of his injury.

Damian Lillard injury update

Also Read | Damian Lillard Ruled Out Of NBA All-Star Game After Suffering Groin Injury Vs Grizzlies

Meanwhile, Pheonix Suns star Devin Booker will reportedly take Lillard's place in Team LeBron for the NBA All-Star Game.

The NBA All-Star Weekend will commence on Friday night with the NBA All-Star Game scheduled for Sunday night (Monday 6:30 AM IST).

Also Read | Damian Lillard’s Postgame Interview Hilariously Video-bombed By Hassan Whiteside

