Damian Lillard Reveals 'respect' For Russell Westbrook After Embracing Rockets Star

After Damian Lillard and Russell Westbrook's verbal spat during a Houston Rockets vs Trail Blazers game, NBA fans concluded that both players have some bad blood between them. However, Damian Lillard ended all rumours and confirmed that he and Rusell Westbrook do not hate each other. Lillard posted a photo of him and Westbrook on his Instagram account.

NBA 2019-20: Trail Balzers Damian Lillard confirms that he and Rockets Russell Westbrook do not hate each other

In Damian Lillard's Instagram photo, he and Russell Westbrook are seen embracing each other. In his caption, Damian Lillard indirectly referred to people confusing his and Russell Westbrook's competitive spirit for hate. He further added a hashtag with the word 'respect' and mentioned his first NBA triple-double he scored while playing against the Rockets on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). Both Westbrook and Lillard were announced as NBA All-Star 2020 reserves.

NBA 2019-20: Damian Lillard reveals details of trash talk with Russell Westbrook

After the Trail Blazers vs Rockets game, Damian Lillard spoke about the details about their spat. According to Damian Lillard, tension began to build when he fouled Russell Westbrook when he was about to score a basket early on in the final period. That's when Russell Westbrook started talking. When he was going to the foul line, Westbrook started the spat by boastfully saying that he will win two points with ease. Damian Lillard retaliated by talking about Russell Westbrook's free-throw shooting and said he will end up missing both the shots.

This apparently irked Russell Westbrook, who responded by asking Damian Lillard about his playoff seeding. Lillard ended the spat by warning Westbrook saying that he is the last person Westbrook would want to meet in the playoffs. Both players were issued a double technical foul. The Trail Blazers won the game, with Damian Lillard scoring 25 points and making 100% of his free throws. Russell Westbrook, on the other hand, scored 31 points and made 7-of-12 free throws. Trail Blazers won the game 117-107.

NBA 2019-20: Trail Blazers vs Houston Rockets highlights

