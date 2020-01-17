Warriors Trade Rumours: Timberwolves Keen On Acquiring D'Angelo Russell From The Warriors

According to NBA reports, Minnesota Timberwolves are intensifying their pursuit of signing Golden State Warriors star D'Angelo Russell. This situation has developed after they traded Jeff Teague to Atlanta Hawks. However, despite all the Warriors trade rumours surrounding Russell, the Warriors have always been inclined towards keeping him.

Warriors Trade rumours: Timberwolves keen on acquiring D'Angelo Russell?

Have heard that Wolves offered Gorgui Dieng, Robert Covington & Naz Reid for Warriors’ D'Angelo Russell.



Warriors declined. https://t.co/CcvrZ66kem — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) January 16, 2020

Reports have claimed that Timberwolves new president Gersson Rosas along with their team officials have been trying to regroup and rebuild their roster which fits their vision for the team. This vision included D'Angelo Russell. However, the discussions have had no conclusion as of yet as the Warriors want to keep Russell. D'Angelo Russell has attended meetings with the Timberwolves, but already had an agreement with the Warriors.

As per reports, Timberwolves are looking for a shooter besides Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins. Towns and Russell being friends off the court is just an added bonus. Currently, D'Angelo Russell is averaging at 23.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6 assists while shooting 43.2% from the field and 77% from the free-throw line.

The Timberwolves are currently at a 15-25 win-loss record. They are 12th in the Western Conference. The Warriors, on the other hand, are at the bottom with a 9-33 record.

Warriors Trade Rumours: Who are GSW most likely to trade?

Though Warriors are unwilling to trade D'Angelo Russell, reports hinted at the Dubs trying to rope in Karl-Anthony Towns. Recently, Warriors waived Marquese Chriss to make space for Damion Lee. In December 2019, there were also rumours suggesting Draymond Green trade to Portland Trail Blazers or Miami Heat. Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was also a rumoured target for the Warriors.

