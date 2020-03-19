LeBron James Sued For $150,000 After Using Copyright Content Without Permission: Report

Lakers star LeBron James is being sued for posting his photo on Facebook without the photographer's permission. As per reports, James and his company both are being sued for using the photo. The photo used was an old photo of him while with the Miami Heat.

Also read | LeBron James sued by non-profit organization for copying 'More Than an Athlete' slogan

LeBron James sued: Why is LeBron James sued by photographer Steven Mithcell?

According to reports, LeBron James is being sued for $150,000 by Steven Mitchell, who is a professional photographer. The LeBron James Facebook post had a photo of James as a member of the Miami Heat. As James used the photo without his permission, Mitchell has sued both James and his companies – Uninterrupted Digital Ventures and LRMR Ventures, LLC.

LeBron James sued: LeBron James facebook post gets him sued for using a photo without permission

The lawsuit takes action for 'copyright infringement' under Section 501 of the Copyright Act. James has reproduced and publically displayed the photo without authorization. The case was filed under the Copyright Act as Mitchell has copyrighted the James photo, which was used without any credit or permission.

Also read | LeBron James watches old high school tapes from 2002 amid coronavirus outbreak

LeBron James sued: Mitchell declared that James had no authority over his photo

Mitchell's lawsuit further adds that James did not licence the photograph, and hence holds no authority over it. Mitchell did not grant any permission to James to do so either. Furthermore, Mitchell is reportedly asking for $150,000 for the damages.

Also read | LeBron James is keeping ‘I Promise School’ open despite govt order on coronavirus outbreak

NBA coronavirus: Lakers got tested for COVID-19 after Nets players tested positive for the virus

Sources: Lakers just had conference call with players and will be tested tomorrow for Coronavirus and will have 14 day self-quarantine. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) March 17, 2020

Earlier this week, Kevin Durant and three other Nets players tested positive for COVID-19. James and the Lakers, who were the last team to play the Nets, were asked to get tested. After the tests, the players were asked to self-isolate for 14 days as a preventive measure. James, who is in contention for his next NBA MVP award, has been updating his fans about his quarantine experience via Instagram. The NBA season was suspended after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. A day later, Donovan Mitchell and Christian Wood also tested positive. Though no official announcement has been made, the NBA could return mid-June.

Also read | NBA coronavirus: Lakers players to get tested after Kevin Durant, Nets test positive for Coronavirus