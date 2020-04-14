Did Utah Jazz Players Go Easy On Kobe Bryant During His Final 60-point NBA Game?

After playing 20 years in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant retired in 2016. He played his last game against the Utah Jazz, finishing with a score of 60 points while going 83.3% from the free-throw line. While Bryant's final performance is remembered for his 60-point game, many reports claimed that the Utah Jazz team might have let Bryant score on purpose. Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others lost their lives in a helicopter crash on January 26.

Kobe Bryant last game: Did the Kobe Bryant 60 points game happen because Utah Jazz players let him score?

While many reports have hinted at the Utah Jazz team letting Bryant score as much as he could, Mike Tirico spoke about Bryant's final game on the Ryen Rusillo podcast a few days after his death. According to Tirico, Jazz's Gordon Hayward stepped into the lane during Bryant's second free throw. If Bryant missed, Howard's violation would have given the five-time NBA champion another chance to take a shot. However, Hayward tweeted about the incident and denied doing so.

It has also come to my attention that there is a story going around tonight about an intentional lane violation that I took to ensure Kobe would get his 60th point in his final game and many are applauding me for the gesture. The fact of the matter is that is not true. — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) January 28, 2020

That was a night that I will truly never forget as I can remember almost every moment of it and my goal that night was to compete as hard as I possibly could against Kobe because that is what he was all about and I wanted to give him my very best. — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) January 28, 2020

He got 60 on me and I didn't give him anything free all night. What happened on the free throw line was not intentional. Kobe would have lost respect for me if I gave him something free. That’s what made him so very special! — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) January 28, 2020

Kobe Bryant last game: Vanessa Bryant posted a heartwarming video on Mamba Day

