The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Did Utah Jazz Players Go Easy On Kobe Bryant During His Final 60-point NBA Game?

Basketball News

While Bryant's final performance is remembered for his 60-point game, many reports claimed that the Utah Jazz team might have let Bryant score on purpose.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Utah Jazz

After playing 20 years in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant retired in 2016. He played his last game against the Utah Jazz, finishing with a score of 60 points while going 83.3% from the free-throw line. While Bryant's final performance is remembered for his 60-point game, many reports claimed that the Utah Jazz team might have let Bryant score on purpose. Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others lost their lives in a helicopter crash on January 26. 

Also read | Utah Jazz will be downsizing 'small percentage' of workforce to cover losses: Report

Kobe Bryant last game: Did the Kobe Bryant 60 points game happen because Utah Jazz players let him score?

While many reports have hinted at the Utah Jazz team letting Bryant score as much as he could, Mike Tirico spoke about Bryant's final game on the Ryen Rusillo podcast a few days after his death. According to Tirico, Jazz's Gordon Hayward stepped into the lane during Bryant's second free throw. If Bryant missed, Howard's violation would have given the five-time NBA champion another chance to take a shot. However, Hayward tweeted about the incident and denied doing so. 

Also read | Kobe Bryant last game: Vanessa shares an emotional Instagram post of Kobe Bryant 60 points final game vs Utah Jazz on Mamba Day

Also read | Kobe Bryant 60 points: How Kobe Bryant shocked Shaquille O'Neal by scoring 60 PTS in the Kobe Bryant last game vs Utah Jazz

Kobe Bryant last game: Vanessa Bryant posted a heartwarming video on Mamba Day

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on

Also read | Kobe Bryant career highlights: Kobe Bryant once tried to pull his tendon up following an Achilles injury

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DGCA
DGCA EXTENDS SUSPENSION OF FLIGHTS
PM FAILED TO ADDRESS ECONOMIC CONCERNS: SENA-NCP
Naidu
NAIDU ON LOCKDOWN EXTENSION
Delhi
RED ZONE CRITERIA BECOMES STRINGENT
MS Dhoni
HUSSEY ON CSK'S PATH AFTER MS DHONI
PM Modi
PM MODI ISSUES 7-POINT MANTRA