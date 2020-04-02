Michael Jordan Documentary To Feature Interviews With Kobe Bryant, Barack Obama

The highly-anticipated Michael Jordan documentary was originally going to be released in June. However, in an attempt to entertain people while they stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN and Netflix will be releasing the Michael Jordan documentary - The Last Dance - on April 19. Two episodes of "The Last Dance" will be aired on ESPN at 9:00 PM EST every Sunday (6:30 AM IST).

Michael Jordan documentary: "The Last Dance" will feature Barack Obama and a Kobe Bryant interview

The Michael Jordan documentary will reportedly include a Kobe Bryant interview, along with an interview from former US president Barack Obama. The late LA Lakers legend, who lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash in January, started playing when Jordan was reaching the final few years of his career. Both players shared a close relationship, where Bryant based his game on Jordan's and Jordan referred to Bryant as his 'little brother'.

The Kobe Bryant interview in "The Last Dance" will be focusing on Bryant talking about Jordan's NBA legacy. Former US President Barack Obama, who is a known Chicago Bulls fan, will also appear in the Michael Jordan documentary. Steve Kerr, Justin Timberlake, Adam Silver, Magic Johnson, Isaiah Thomas and Charles Barkley are some other celebrities who have been interviewed for the Michael Jordan documentary.

The Last Dance will focus on the 1997–98 Chicago Bulls season along with Jordan's last few years with the team. The documentary will be a mini-series with ten episodes, while each episode will be for at least 60 minutes. Outside the USA, the documentary will be released on Netflix after the ESPN premiere. Jordan played his last season with the Bulls in 1998, where he won them their sixth NBA championship before moving on to the Washington Wizards.

Michael Jordan documentary: The Last Dance trailer

