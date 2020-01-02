David Stern Passes Away: NBA Stars Kobe Bryant, Steph Curry Pay Heartfelt Tributes

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern passed away on Thursday, January 1 at the age of 77. Stern had suffered from a brain haemorrhage on December 12 (December 13 IST) and had been rushed to a hospital. He had collapsed in a restaurant in Manhattan. Stern underwent emergency surgery, after which he remained in critical condition.
Throwing it back to David Stern's legendary NBA draft performance in 2013.— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 1, 2020
R.I.P. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uRD9ZWH1Z2
Also read | David Stern, former NBA commissioner, rushed to emergency surgery after brain hemorrhage
Also read | NBA: Former commissioner David Stern remains in serious condition following brain surgery
RIP Mr David Stern— SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 1, 2020
The best commissioner to ever do it. pic.twitter.com/SgO0hMX3Ia
The NBA owes David Stern a debt of gratitude. His courage, innovation intelligence, tenacity & his ability to manage our league that has become a global success. He charted a path for modern-day basketball. We all benefited from his vision and strong beliefs. #ripdavidstern— Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) January 1, 2020
Also read | David Stern, NBA’s commissioner for 30 years, dies at 77
Today the #NBAFamily lost a legend, a leader that changed our game for the better. A father, a husband, a friend.— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 1, 2020
RIP #DavidStern, you will forever be missed. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/0dColRyTOT
The game changed in so many ways under David Stern’s leadership and vision. He demanded the best of everyone because he gave it himself. #Respect Thank you Commissioner. RIP 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/veT9GQfrdC— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 1, 2020
Also read | Kobe Bryant scoring 60 points for Lakers on farewell recalled as NBA's moment of 2010s
Cookie and I are devastated to hear about the passing of my longtime friend and former NBA Commissioner David Stern. A great man, husband, father, friend, businessman, and visionary, I loved and respected him.— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 1, 2020
Will never forget the words you spoke this day! "With the 7th pick" changed my life forever. Thank you and your family for your leadership and commitment to growing the game of basketball around the World. Forever grateful. RIP Commisoner Stern! pic.twitter.com/o7S4IT54NQ— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) January 1, 2020
David Stern occupied the NBA Commissioner's position in 1984. Under Stern, the NBA became one of the major sports leagues in the world, gaining global recognition. David Stern retired as the NBA Commissioner in 2014, with Adam Silver succeeding him. Stern was also rewarded by the NBA for his contribution by induction in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and FIBA Hall of Fame.