David Stern Passes Away: NBA Stars Kobe Bryant, Steph Curry Pay Heartfelt Tributes

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern passed away on Thursday, January 1 at the age of 77. Stern had suffered from a brain haemorrhage on December 12 (December 13 IST) and had been rushed to a hospital. He had collapsed in a restaurant in Manhattan. Stern underwent emergency surgery, after which he remained in critical condition.

Throwing it back to David Stern's legendary NBA draft performance in 2013.



R.I.P. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uRD9ZWH1Z2 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 1, 2020

NBA 2019-20: NBA world offers its condolences to David Stern's family

RIP Mr David Stern

The best commissioner to ever do it. pic.twitter.com/SgO0hMX3Ia — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 1, 2020

The NBA owes David Stern a debt of gratitude. His courage, innovation intelligence, tenacity & his ability to manage our league that has become a global success. He charted a path for modern-day basketball. We all benefited from his vision and strong beliefs. #ripdavidstern — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) January 1, 2020

Today the #NBAFamily lost a legend, a leader that changed our game for the better. A father, a husband, a friend.



RIP #DavidStern, you will forever be missed. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/0dColRyTOT — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 1, 2020

The game changed in so many ways under David Stern’s leadership and vision. He demanded the best of everyone because he gave it himself. #Respect Thank you Commissioner. RIP 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/veT9GQfrdC — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 1, 2020

Cookie and I are devastated to hear about the passing of my longtime friend and former NBA Commissioner David Stern. A great man, husband, father, friend, businessman, and visionary, I loved and respected him. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 1, 2020

Will never forget the words you spoke this day! "With the 7th pick" changed my life forever. Thank you and your family for your leadership and commitment to growing the game of basketball around the World. Forever grateful. RIP Commisoner Stern! pic.twitter.com/o7S4IT54NQ — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) January 1, 2020

David Stern's NBA tenure

David Stern occupied the NBA Commissioner's position in 1984. Under Stern, the NBA became one of the major sports leagues in the world, gaining global recognition. David Stern retired as the NBA Commissioner in 2014, with Adam Silver succeeding him. Stern was also rewarded by the NBA for his contribution by induction in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and FIBA Hall of Fame.