David Stern Passes Away: NBA Stars Kobe Bryant, Steph Curry Pay Heartfelt Tributes

Basketball News

On January 1, David Stern passed away. Stern was the NBA's commissioner for 30 years (1984-2014). NBA stars and teams offered their condolences and prayers.

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern passed away on Thursday, January 1 at the age of 77. Stern had suffered from a brain haemorrhage on December 12 (December 13 IST) and had been rushed to a hospital. He had collapsed in a restaurant in Manhattan. Stern underwent emergency surgery, after which he remained in critical condition. 

NBA 2019-20: NBA world offers its condolences to David Stern's family 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

David Stern's NBA tenure

David Stern occupied the NBA Commissioner's position in 1984. Under Stern, the NBA became one of the major sports leagues in the world, gaining global recognition. David Stern retired as the NBA Commissioner in 2014, with Adam Silver succeeding him. Stern was also rewarded by the NBA for his contribution by induction in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and FIBA Hall of Fame.

