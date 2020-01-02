David Stern: Ex-NBA Commissioner Passes Away At 77 After Brain Haemorrhage

Former NBA commissioner David Stern has passed away after battling brain haemorrhage for the last three weeks. Current NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement on New Year's Day to send a tribute to Stern and a consolation message for his family. David Stern, 77, had collapsed in a restaurant in Manhattan, New York on December 12.

NBA announces that David Stern has passed. pic.twitter.com/7v5x0rEpJ9 — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) January 1, 2020

Stern underwent emergency surgery but remained in a critical condition despite that. According to reports in the US, Stern had not been conscious since the incident and was on a breathing tube. According to the NBA's statement, Stern passed away on January 1, 2020 in Manhattan with his family beside him.

David Stern: An NBA great

David Stern became the fourth NBA commissioner on February 1, 1984. Until his retirement in 2014, Stern oversaw a massive rise in NBA's stocks globally. The NBA grew exponentially during his tenure and established itself as one of the premier sports leagues in the world. A former lawyer, Stern helped the league become televised in more than 200 countries and territories. The Women's National Basketball Association and the NBA Development League were also created during his tenure.

David Stern died today at age 77.



When Stern became commissioner in 1984, NBA league revenues were $165 million/yr and average player salaries were $290K.



When he retired in 2013, league revenues had risen to $5.5 billion/yr and average salaries were $5.7 million. pic.twitter.com/qkiCWwFgFp — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 1, 2020

David Stern is survived by his wife Dianne Bock Stern and his two sons Erick Stern and Andrew Stern. Stern's sudden passing away has shocked the NBA with social media flooding with messages from current and former NBA stars.

Throwing it back to David Stern's legendary NBA draft performance in 2013.



R.I.P. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uRD9ZWH1Z2 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 1, 2020

We remember the distinguished life and career of former commissioner David Stern. pic.twitter.com/sA7urzRkR8 — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 1, 2020

RIP David Stern🙏🏾! Shaking your hand on June, 26, 2003 was a dream come true ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZCT7naJPcU — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 1, 2020

I can not put into words what the friendship of David Stern has meant to me but many others. He changed so many lives. David was a great innovator and made the game we love what it is today. This is a horrible loss. Our hearts are with Dianne & their family. RIP my friend. @NBA pic.twitter.com/mbnneqm18s — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) January 1, 2020

We lost an icon of our sport today with the passing of Commissioner Emeritus David Stern. David was a visionary and innovator in every sense of the language, and the success of our league today is a reflection of his leadership.



We extend our thoughts & prayers to his family. pic.twitter.com/qk7NvRvdmH — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 1, 2020

