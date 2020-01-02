The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

David Stern: Ex-NBA Commissioner Passes Away At 77 After Brain Haemorrhage

Basketball News

Former NBA commissioner David Stern passes away at the age of 77. He collapsed in a restaurant in Manhattan three weeks ago and remained unconscious ever since.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
David Stern

Former NBA commissioner David Stern has passed away after battling brain haemorrhage for the last three weeks. Current NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement on New Year's Day to send a tribute to Stern and a consolation message for his family. David Stern, 77, had collapsed in a restaurant in Manhattan, New York on December 12.

Stern underwent emergency surgery but remained in a critical condition despite that. According to reports in the US, Stern had not been conscious since the incident and was on a breathing tube. According to the NBA's statement, Stern passed away on January 1, 2020 in Manhattan with his family beside him.

Also Read | Pete Frates: How Sports World Paid Tribute To The Ice Bucket Challenge Hero Who Fought ALS

David Stern: An NBA great 

David Stern became the fourth NBA commissioner on February 1, 1984. Until his retirement in 2014, Stern oversaw a massive rise in NBA's stocks globally. The NBA grew exponentially during his tenure and established itself as one of the premier sports leagues in the world. A former lawyer, Stern helped the league become televised in more than 200 countries and territories. The Women's National Basketball Association and the NBA Development League were also created during his tenure.

Also Read | David Stern, Former NBA Commissioner, Rushed To Emergency Surgery After Brain Hemorrhage

David Stern is survived by his wife Dianne Bock Stern and his two sons Erick Stern and Andrew Stern. Stern's sudden passing away has shocked the NBA with social media flooding with messages from current and former NBA stars.

Also Read | Marvin Jones Breaks Down On The Sidelines As Lions Pay Tribute To His Departed Son

Also Read | NBA: Former Commissioner David Stern Remains In Serious Condition Following Brain Surgery

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
POSTER WAR ERUPTS IN BIHAR
SENA STEPS IN TO SOLVE CONG TUSSLE
OWAISI SLAMS GOVT OVER NRC-NPR
SHASTRI LAUDS KOHLI'S PASSION
CONGRESS HITS OUT AT PM MODI FOR 'NEGLECTING' KARNATAKA
UNICEF'S EFFORTS IN WEST BENGAL