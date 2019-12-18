NBA: Former Commissioner David Stern Remains In Serious Condition Following Brain Surgery

Former NBA commissioner David Stern underwent an emergency surgery after collapsing in a restaurant in Manhattan last week. The NBA has released an update on Stern's condition stating he remains in critical condition following his emergency surgery.

Update on former NBA commissioner David Stern: pic.twitter.com/gqSGKb0MGB — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) December 17, 2019

NBA release David Stern update

David Stern collapsed at the Brasserie 1/2 Restaurant in Fifth Avenue, Manhattan, New York and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for an emergency surgery. The NBA soon released a statement notifying the supporters of David Stern's condition. While his condition following the surgery was kept under wraps, the NBA has finally addressed his condition in a statement released on Tuesday.

According to the statement, David Stern remains in critical condition following surgery to address his sudden brain hemorrhage. While his family remains bedside, the NBA appreciated the incredible outpour of support from the supporters around the globe.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver pulled aside #Mavs owner Mark Cuban and #Pistons owner Tom Gores at halftime last night to update them on the condition of former NBA commissioner David Stern. The group performed a short prayer.



Stern underwent emergency brain surgery Thursday. — Vince_Ells56 (@Vincent_Ellis56) December 13, 2019

David Stern update

David Stern, who served as the commisioner of the the NBA from 1984 to 2014, saw a massive rise in NBA's global popularity during his tenure. The 77-year-old saw the addition of seven new franchises including Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies, during his 30-year spell. Adam Silver succeeded Stern as the commisioner of the league in 2014. Stern remained assoiciated with the NBA ever since as an investor and in an advisor to the management. Silver also conducted a short prayer session for Stern along with Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores.

