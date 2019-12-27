Luka Doncic Net Worth, Salary And The NBA Star's Mega Deal With Jordan Brand

Luka Doncic is only in the second year of his NBA career but already plays like a seasoned pro. The Dallas Mavericks’ 20-year-old phenom racks up triple-doubles like no one his age and recently joined LeBron James for a 20-year-old, who has notched up 40-point triple-doubles. Interestingly, Doncic has made history within just 14 games this season with a dominant first quarter, racking up an NBA-best seventh triple-double of the season. His NBA success seems like a follow-up of his stint with Euro League side Real Madrid as he won everything that there was to win there, from winning a title to the Finals MVP and the League MVP.

Luka Doncic net worth

Luka Doncic has a net worth that currently stands at an estimated $5 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. His current worth and earnings are already higher compared to his peers of the same age.

Luka Doncic salary

According to International Business Times, Doncic is set to bag an estimated $7,683,360 as his salary which would rank him at the 167th place amongst the highest-paid NBA players. In the last year of his contract in 2022, Doncic will reportedly receive $10,174,391.

NBA: Luka Doncic signs mega-deal with Nike's Jordan Brand

Luka Doncic has been officially announced as the latest member of the Jordan Brand on Thursday, which is said to be a lucrative multi-year deal for the NBA star, as reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic. Doncic admitted in a release from Jordan Brand that it is indeed a real honour for him to be part of the Jordan family, especially when it is an exciting time for both the company and himself. Doncic added that he is looking forward to working with the team and is hopeful of making his own mark on the future of the Jordan Brand.

Earlier, Luka Doncic had a two-year contract with Nike which he signed during his final season at Real Madrid. The deal expired in late September 2019. The agreement, however, activated a 180-day period upon running out where Nike held exclusive negotiating rights with the sophomore wonder. Jordan Brand is a subsidiary of Nike.

