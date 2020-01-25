Delonte West Net Worth, NBA Career, Mental Health Issues And Where Is He Now?

While most fans know Delonte West as a former running mate of NBA star LeBron James, the point guard has had a problematic and tragic past off the court, which makes for a very disturbing story. The former basketball star, who was best known for his years with the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers during his 8-year-long career, has had major struggles with mental illness ever since his childhood days, according to an interview with The Washington Post.

Delonte West net worth

One of the biggest stories of misfortune in the NBA certainly belongs to Delonte West. As reported by Forbes, Delonte West had earned approximately $16 million over the course of his 8-year career in the NBA. In 2016, when TMZ had posted pictures of a disoriented West wandering by a Houston fast food restaurant, he reportedly had just $100,000 of the $16.23 million fortune he had built as a pro. It is also reported that by the year 2012, West was using space heaters to keep his Maryland mansion warm since he wasn’t in a state to afford to heat it. Many believe that West's bipolar diagnosis was the major reason for all his struggles. Unfortunately for Delonte West, his current net worth stands at $1,000, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Delonte West mental health issues

The former 2004 first-round draft pick was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008 during his stint with Cleveland Cavaliers. And while he was still associated with the sport, there have been a series of bizarre on and off the court behavioural outbursts and encounters with law enforcement which also had him suspended for 10 games in 2010 after he pleaded guilty to gun holding charges. There have also been many cases of unexcused absences post which the NBA was finally done with West in 2012. However, his departure from the NBA did not stop him from making headlines as he would often pop up in the news and the stories were only concerning.

Where is Delonte West now?

Delonte West was recently in the news for two videos that have recently surfaced on social media. One video shows a thin, shirtless man with tattoos sitting on a curb with his hands cuffed behind his back and being questioned while the other video shows a man being beaten in the middle of a road. According to police officials, the man is the two videos is Delonte West and that an officer had shot the video. While the video has been removed, an investigation has followed and the officer who shot the video has been reportedly suspended.

Image credits: Youtube | Vice Sports