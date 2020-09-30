LeBron James Slammed For Not Helping Delonte West Before Mark Cuban Stepped In

Thanks to some help from Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, former NBA player Delonte West has finally checked into a rehab facility in Florida and even got to reunite with his mother. Last week, West was spotted panhandling in the streets of Dallas in an absolutely dismal state. He was then picked up by Mark Cuban at a gas station, who paid for his stay in a hotel. Cuban got in touch with Delonte West's family and even offered to pay the entire cost of his rehab.

Mark Cuban helping out Delonte West

While Mark Cuban has been lauded by fans for his going out of his way to help his former player - Delonte West played for the Mavericks during the 2011-12 NBA season - some fans in Dallas are reportedly fuming at LeBron James for the lack for support for his former teammate.

Why didn't @KingJames offer to help Delonte West?

According to reports in the US, before West was picked up by Cuban, some fans spotted him at a gas station and proceeded to ride around with him to buy him some clothes and get him something to eat. While riding in the car with Delonte, they reportedly took several shots at LeBron James for not coming to the aid of the 37-year-old. Some fans were spotted throwing jibes at the Lakers superstar, while others claimed LeBron did try to help him but Delonte West refused any help from the three-time NBA champion.

I find it funny how LeBron helping out everybody in the world BUT Delonte West.

Delonte West and LeBron James history

Delonte West and LeBron James are known to have a strained relationship. During their time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Delonte West was allegedly having an affair with LeBron's mother, Gloria James. Several reports in the US suggested that the rumours were true. However, West repeatedly denied those allegations before he was eventually traded to the Boston Celtics in 2011.

Earlier this year when Delonte West was spotted getting beaten up on the streets of Washington, LeBron James was among the several athletes who offered to help him. Reports stated LeBron was willing to break the bank for Delonte West. The former Miami Heat star even told his business partner to arrange a move for Delonte to LA where LeBron would pay for his rehab.

As mentioned, West reportedly refused to take any help from LeBron and his other NBA compatriots. This was until Mark Cuban spoke to West last week and convinced him to get checked into rehab. The Athletic broke the news on Tuesday, stating Cuban reached out to Delonte's mother Delphina Addison before reuniting the duo in Dallas.

Mark Cuban reached out to Delonte West's mother, Delphina Addison, asking how he can help. Answer was simple: Find Delonte.



Mark Cuban reached out to Delonte West's mother, Delphina Addison, asking how he can help. Answer was simple: Find Delonte.

Cuban did on Monday, waited with West until his mother arrived to hotel, and West finally took step many close to him have awaited: Entered rehab.

