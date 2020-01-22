Delonte West Started BRUTAL Fight By Attacking With A Glass Bottle, Claims Witness

Recently, a video of Delonte West of getting beaten up on the ground was shared on the internet. It was followed by a Delonte West video, where he was seen ranting about the incident while sitting on the curb. After that, a video of Delonte West handcuffed was also shared on Twitter. A recent witness claimed that it was Delonte West who started the fight and attacked the others with a glass bottle. The witness told the police that the 'handcuffed' male struck first after which the person retaliated.

Delonte West video: Former NBA player was found being beaten up in the middle of the road

Apparently Delonte West was seen getting beat up in the street this Morning. I went to school with him and it’s crazy to see just how his life has gone downhill since the NBA. pic.twitter.com/chm6Sbu9h6 — Measha⚡️ (@N90sKindOfWorld) January 20, 2020

The first Delonte West video showed the former player sitting shirtless on the curb and rant about a man attacking him with a gun. He abuses in the video. However, the latter part of the video was unclear. The Delonte West video where he was handcuffed was released sometime later and was posted by a police officer himself.

The Police released a statement that the Maryland police officer has now been suspended by the department after investigation. According to the statement, the police received a call about an altercation near the MGM National Harbor casino at the Washington DC border. When the police arrived at the scene, they found the other man's face bleeding which caused them to arrest West, which was when the video was filmed.

In the video, a shirtless tattooed Delonte West is handcuffed and the policeman clarified his identity. As per the police statement, they were initially unaware of the Delonte West video being circulated on Twitter. The video has since then been taken down. West, along with the man, claimed to know each other and refused medical treatment and did not press charges.

Delonte West handcuffed: Twitter users urge the Delonte West video to be taken down

. @twitter needs to take down that video of #DelonteWest .. people making ignorant comments bc social media makes everyone’s life feel like a video game. This is real life & a real serious issue. It could affect you. Remember the man w/ a family you are commenting on. pic.twitter.com/OGvOleWpSN — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) January 21, 2020

NBA players offer support after Delonte West's video is shared

Delonte West has played for NBA teams like Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks. In 2015, Delonte West spoke about having Bipolar Disorder and mental health issues. Last year, he was reported to be homeless. However, West claimed he was only helping a homeless, paralysed man.

