Delonte West Started BRUTAL Fight By Attacking With A Glass Bottle, Claims Witness

Basketball News

NBA 2019-20: A recent witness claimed that it was Delonte West who started the fight and attacked with a glass bottle. The other man retaliated by hitting West.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Delonte West

Recently, a video of Delonte West of getting beaten up on the ground was shared on the internet. It was followed by a Delonte West video, where he was seen ranting about the incident while sitting on the curb. After that, a video of Delonte West handcuffed was also shared on Twitter. A recent witness claimed that it was Delonte West who started the fight and attacked the others with a glass bottle. The witness told the police that the 'handcuffed' male struck first after which the person retaliated. 

Delonte West video: Former NBA player was found being beaten up in the middle of the road 

The first Delonte West video showed the former player sitting shirtless on the curb and rant about a man attacking him with a gun. He abuses in the video. However, the latter part of the video was unclear. The Delonte West video where he was handcuffed was released sometime later and was posted by a police officer himself. 

Also read | Snoop Dogg rants against Luka Doncic, says he's NOT the best 20-year-old in NBA history

The Police released a statement that the Maryland police officer has now been suspended by the department after investigation. According to the statement, the police received a call about an altercation near the MGM National Harbor casino at the Washington DC border. When the police arrived at the scene, they found the other man's face bleeding which caused them to arrest West, which was when the video was filmed.

Also read | UGLY brawl breaks out during tense Jayhawks vs Wildcats showdown

In the video, a shirtless tattooed Delonte West is handcuffed and the policeman clarified his identity. As per the police statement, they were initially unaware of the Delonte West video being circulated on Twitter. The video has since then been taken down. West, along with the man, claimed to know each other and refused medical treatment and did not press charges. 

Also read | LeBron James and Kyrie Irving did a great job together, says former Cavs coach

Delonte West handcuffed: Twitter users urge the Delonte West video to be taken down

NBA players offer support after Delonte West's video is shared

Delonte West has played for NBA teams like Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks. In 2015, Delonte West spoke about having Bipolar Disorder and mental health issues. Last year, he was reported to be homeless. However, West claimed he was only helping a homeless, paralysed man. 

Also read | Delonte West in horrible shape after gun altercation in Washington; players offer support

Published:
COMMENT
