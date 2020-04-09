DeMar DeRozan Crashes Serge Ibaka's Talent Show On Instagram Live, Donates $20,000

Toronto Raptors star Serge Ibaka conducted an Instagram Live where he held a talent show which would help donate for COVID-19 relief. During the session, Ibaka's former teammate DeMar DeRozan also made a short appearance. DeRozan then pledged to donate $20,000 on the Live, the same amount that the Serge Ibaka Foundation will be donating.

Also read | LeBron James skills academy in 2007 had future stars like Kemba Walker, DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan donates: DeRozan joins the Serge Ibaka Instagram Live talent show

Serge’s talent show featured a Kawhi phone call and DeMar chipping in $20k for charity 👀⁣

⁣

🎥: @sergeibaka pic.twitter.com/f7W4EqKl8F — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) April 8, 2020

Also read | DeMar DeRozan reveals Kobe Bryant got mad at him for not wearing his shoes

DeMar DeRozan donates: DeMar DeRozan matches $20k donation during Serge Ibaka Instagram Live

Serge is hosting a talent show on IG Live right now. His foundation will donate $20K to COVID-19 relief in the winner’s city (the winner also gets a signed Ibaka jersey).



DeMar just crashed it and said he'll match Serge's $20K donation. Good stuff from a couple Raptor greats. pic.twitter.com/SMu9epIifg — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 8, 2020

Also read | Watch Paul George of the Clippers take brutal elbow to the face from DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan donates: DeRozan asked Ibaka to pick him during his Instagram Live

Quiero a Demar de vuelta en Trnt pic.twitter.com/mdCrd2eAIq — 🔶 (@Mafuzzy_) April 8, 2020

DeMar DeRozan donates for COVID-19 relief along with Serge Ibaka

Can you sing? Are you a beatmaker? Do you do art? Are you a baller? What kind of talent do you have?



So excited to present "How talented are you?", a live talent show on IG Live. pic.twitter.com/D4eQktogGZ — Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) April 6, 2020

Ibaka's Instagram was a part of the contest, 'How Talented Are You?'. People were asked to showcase their talents to the NBA star, who would then choose a winner, whose city or region would receive $20,000 for COVID-19 relief. The winner would also win a Serge Ibaka autographed jersey. Sometime after the Live started, DeRozan commented asking his former teammate to pick him. After joining, the San Antonio Spurs star pledged to match the donation of $20,000. Ibaka thanked DeRozan for his generosity and promised to share the details of the winner soon.

The NBA season was suspended on March 11 after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. Along with Ibaka and DeRozan, many NBA players like LeBron James, Steph Curry, Zion Williamson, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis have donated for the cause.

Also read | DeMar DeRozan interrupts former Toronto Raptors teammate Pascal Siakam's interview, reminds the latter about owing money