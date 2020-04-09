The Debate
DeMar DeRozan Crashes Serge Ibaka's Talent Show On Instagram Live, Donates $20,000

Basketball News

During Serge Ibaka's recent Instagram Live, Spurs star DeMar DeRozan joined in for a few minutes, where he promised to donate $20,000 for coronavirus relief.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
DeMar DeRozan

Toronto Raptors star Serge Ibaka conducted an Instagram Live where he held a talent show which would help donate for COVID-19 relief. During the session, Ibaka's former teammate DeMar DeRozan also made a short appearance. DeRozan then pledged to donate $20,000 on the Live, the same amount that the Serge Ibaka Foundation will be donating.

DeMar DeRozan donates: DeRozan joins the Serge Ibaka Instagram Live talent show

DeMar DeRozan donates: DeMar DeRozan matches $20k donation during Serge Ibaka Instagram Live

DeMar DeRozan donates: DeRozan asked Ibaka to pick him during his Instagram Live

DeMar DeRozan donates for COVID-19 relief along with Serge Ibaka

Ibaka's Instagram was a part of the contest, 'How Talented Are You?'. People were asked to showcase their talents to the NBA star, who would then choose a winner, whose city or region would receive $20,000 for COVID-19 relief. The winner would also win a Serge Ibaka autographed jersey. Sometime after the Live started, DeRozan commented asking his former teammate to pick him. After joining, the San Antonio Spurs star pledged to match the donation of $20,000. Ibaka thanked DeRozan for his generosity and promised to share the details of the winner soon. 

The NBA season was suspended on March 11 after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. Along with Ibaka and DeRozan, many NBA players like LeBron James, Steph Curry, Zion Williamson, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis have donated for the cause. 

First Published:
COMMENT
