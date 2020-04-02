LeBron James Skills Academy In 2007 Had Future Stars Like Kemba Walker, DeMar DeRozan

The LeBron James Skills Academy is seen as one of the best events in the NBA calendar of the season to spot and recruit future stars. The training camp is held once every year and sees most of the top college basketball players train alongside the veteran NBA star. Find out which current NBA stars trained at the 2007 LeBron James Skills Academy camp.

Jayson Tatum attended the Lebron James Skills Academy training camp too

In 2014, Jayson Tatum & Terry Rozier attended the LeBron James Skills Academy Camp to learn a few things from the King.



LeBron will be teaching session 2 today.

LeBron James skills academy in 2007 had some impressive future stars like Kemba Walker and DeMar DeRozan



The 2007 LeBron James Skills Academy was loaded 🤯



King’s been at this over a decade.



King's been at this over a decade.

Four-time NBA MVP LeBron James hosts the LeBron JamesSkills Academy camp. The prestigious event includes four days of competitive skills workouts and 5-on-5 games to help players showcase their skills. The LeBron James Skills Academy camp features the top high school players and the top collegiate players. The 2007 edition of the LeBron James Skills Academy featured future stars like Kemba Walker, DeMarcus Cousins and DeMar DeRozan on the elite roster. LeBron James and Anthony Davis also teamed up in the 2010 edition of the LeBron James Skills Academy and now play together for the Lakers.

LA Lakers teammate Anthony Davis was in the 2010 LeBron James Skills Academy batch

Anthony Davis at the LeBron James skills academy in 2010. pic.twitter.com/UIFWBrg8lD — Basketball Forever (@Bballforeverfb) June 18, 2019

