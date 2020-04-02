The Debate
LeBron James Skills Academy In 2007 Had Future Stars Like Kemba Walker, DeMar DeRozan

Basketball News

The 2007 Lebron James Skills Academy boasted future NBA stars such as Kemba Walker, DeMarcus Cousins and DeMar DeRozan who are playing in the NBA.

LeBron James Skills Academy

The LeBron James Skills Academy is seen as one of the best events in the NBA calendar of the season to spot and recruit future stars. The training camp is held once every year and sees most of the top college basketball players train alongside the veteran NBA star. Find out which current NBA stars trained at the 2007 LeBron James Skills Academy camp.

Also Read | DeMar DeRozan reveals Kobe Bryant got mad at him for not wearing his shoes

Jayson Tatum attended the Lebron James Skills Academy training camp too

Also Read | NBA trade rumours: Heat keen on signing DeMarcus Cousins if rejected by Lakers

LeBron James skills academy in 2007 had some impressive future stars like Kemba Walker and DeMar DeRozan
 

Also Read | Is Kemba Walker playing tonight vs Trail Blazers? When is Kemba Walker coming back?

Four-time NBA MVP LeBron James hosts the LeBron JamesSkills Academy camp. The prestigious event includes four days of competitive skills workouts and 5-on-5 games to help players showcase their skills. The LeBron James Skills Academy camp features the top high school players and the top collegiate players. The 2007 edition of the LeBron James Skills Academy featured future stars like Kemba Walker, DeMarcus Cousins and DeMar DeRozan on the elite roster. LeBron James and Anthony Davis also teamed up in the 2010 edition of the LeBron James Skills Academy and now play together for the Lakers. 

Also Read | Kemba Walker nutmegs LeBron James with behind-the-back pass to Embiid in NBA All-Star Game

LA Lakers teammate Anthony Davis was in the 2010 LeBron James Skills Academy batch

Also Read | Lakers aim to re-sign DeMarcus Cousins in free agency after Markieff Morris trade: Report

