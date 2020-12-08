Tyler Herro Says Teams Come At Him And Duncan Robinson Defensively Because They Are White

Tyler Herro made his way to spotlight after his incredible performances for the Miami Heat at the NBA bubble, helping Jimmy Butler lead the team to the NBA Finals by defeating top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics. While he was praised on one end, he was also called out for some poor defensive skills after their finals against the Los Angeles Lakers. During a recent interview, he stated that he thinks he might be targetted by people because he is a white player in the league.

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro on teams targetting him and Duncan Robinson

Tyler Herro on constantly being targeted on defense for being white 😂 pic.twitter.com/YquQrpWycd — Shuffle NBA Clips (@shufflenba) December 7, 2020

During a recent interview with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter on the Old Man and the Three, Herro spoke about him being targetted because he is white. He was asked about how in the fourth quarter, he was targetted because he was white, and had short arms. The Heat rookie quickly agreed, stating that no matter how the game was going, he and Duncan Robinson had people coming at them defensively.

“Me and Duncan know at this point, going into the game, they’re coming at us, no matter what,” Herro said. People in the comments seemed to disagree, saying Herro is the one weak defensively. Yet some agreed with Herro, maybe adding Alex Caruso as an exception. After Game 1 versus the Lakers, Herro went minus-35 during the game, which was the worst +/- by a player in the postseason since 2008.

Tyler Herro stats

Tyler Herro has set an NBA record for most threes made by a rookie in a single postseason with 44 3PM. pic.twitter.com/Qkbkqbv27k — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) October 7, 2020

Herro, 20, averaged 24.5 points per game last season, shooting 42.8% from the ground. During Game 4 versus Boston Celtics, he made history with his 37-point performance. Previously, Dwyane Wade was the highest-scoring Heat rookie in the playoffs with 27 points. Herro scored 17 in the final period alone.

Tyler Herro's 37 points are the 2nd most points in a playoff game for a player before turning 21 years old, behind Magic Johnson's 42 points on May 16, 1980! #NBAVault pic.twitter.com/MM5O51gcPN — NBA History (@NBAHistory) September 24, 2020

NBA pre-season schedule

🏀🗓 The #NBA released its game schedule for the 2020 preseason, which will tip off on Friday, December 11 and conclude on Saturday, December 19.



— @NBA



#NBAitalia pic.twitter.com/X5cqcw0Nkx — Lukamaxibrook (@fedemaxiperu) November 29, 2020

