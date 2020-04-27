Dennis Rodman Contract: How Much Money Did The Bulls Star Make Alongside Michael Jordan?

Dennis Rodman was arguably one of the most eccentric figures in the NBA in the early 1990s. The Oklahoma State graduate was snapped up in the 1986 NBA Draft by Detroit Pistons in the second round. He went on to play alongside Isiah Thomas for the Pistons winning the NBA championship with them in 1989. He left for San Antonio Spurs a few years later and stayed with them for two seasons. Dennis Rodman moved to Chicago Bulls in 1995 where he enjoyed a majority of his success winning three NBA titles before leaving to play for the LA Lakers. Here's more on the Dennis Rodman career earnings and the answer to the question - How many rings does Dennis Rodman have?

Dennis Rodman contract, Dennis Rodman career earnings

Dennis Rodman career earnings

Dennis Rodman contract: Denis Rodman salary for Chicago Bulls

Year Salary 1995-96 $2,500,000 1996-97 $9,000,000 1997-98 $4,600,000

As per Sportrac, the Dennis Rodman contract with Chicago Bulls was slated to end in 1997 but he agreed a one-year extension for the 1997-98 season. Although the contract was smaller than the previous one (on paper), there were a lot of performance bonus clauses added. The Dennis Rodman contract and Scottie Pippen's contract were well short of the Michael Jordan Bulls contract valued at around $33,00,000. This meant that the Dennis Rodman salary from his final season with the Bulls was more than what he earned in the years before. Dennis Rodman career earnings in the NBA amounted to about $27 million in franchise salary. Dennis Rodman reportedly has a net worth of $500,000 in 2020.

Dennis Rodman career earnings: Dennis Rodman salary

Team Salary Pistons $5,015,000 Spurs $4,950,000 Bulls $16,100,000 Lakers $1,000,000 Mavericks $441,176

How many rings does Dennis Rodman have?

Dennis Rodman is a five-time NBA champion. He won two NBA titles with the Detroit Pistons (1989 &1990) and won three NBA titles with Chicago Bulls (1996, 1997, 1998) playing alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. He went on to play for the Lakers and Mavericks in the NBA before leaving to play in Asian basketball leagues.

