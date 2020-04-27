Dennis Rodman Doesn't Think Bulls Would Have Won NBA Championships In Mid-90s Without Him

Episodes 3 and 4 of Michael Jordan's The Last Dance released on Sunday (Monday IST). Retired Chicago Bulls forward Dennis Rodman was the focus of Episode 3, where he shares various opinions and anecdotes during his time with the Bulls. During his interview, Rodman revealed that he feels he was a key factor in bagging the back-to-back Bulls championships after Jordan returned.

The Last Dance episodes: Dennis Rodman on the Bulls Championships

Coached by Phil Jackson, the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls won six NBA championships. Rodman, who joined the Bulls in 1995, says that Phil Jackson and the Bulls would not have won without him. In The Last Dance, he states that everyone knew they had the 'great' Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Jackson. However, if one took him away from the team, he does not think the Bulls would have won more NBA titles.

While Jordan and Pippen led the Bulls offence, reports hold Dennis Rodman's rebounds as an important part of the Bulls victory. Before joining the Bulls, Rodman was leading the NBA in rebounding four back-to-back seasons. After joining the team, Rodman continued to hold the title till the NBA 1997-98 season.

In 1996, Rodman was tied for the number of offensive rebounds during the NBA finals. Some reports even look at Rodman as probably the team's most integral defence while the Bulls faced the Utah Jazz during the 1997 and 1998 NBA finals. After winning two titles with the team (1996 and 1997), Rodman was asked to take up more responsibility during Pippen's absence.

At first, Rodman reportedly did not answer the call, which led to Jordan feeling 'livid' about his behaviour. However, Rodman and Jordan reconciled, with the former stepping up and even discussing strategy with Jordan in Pippen's absence.

