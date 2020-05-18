Michael Jordan's The Last Dance docu-series aired the final two episodes on Sunday, May 17. Apart from Michael Jordan, Dennis Rodman also grabbed headlines after the last two episodes were aired which revealed crucial moments from the Bulls' 1998 NBA Finals run. Dennis Rodman famously skipped practice before Game 4 of the NBA Finals series against Utah Jazz only to appear at a WCW wrestling event alongside Hulk Hogan. Bulls coach Phil Jackson was left fuming after the 'Rodman misses practice' news leaked to the reporters. The ensuing media backlash at Rodman, his teammates, and Phil Jackson himself tarnished the Bulls' epic 1998 NBA Finals triumph.

Dennis Rodman would miss practice to appear on WCW Nitro!



Get the story on @dennisrodman's time with WCW on @WWENetwork!

Dennis Rodman was diagnosed as 'mentally handicapped' by Phil Jackson After WCW match

In an interview with ESPN, former Chicago Bulls coach Phil Jackson made the Dennis Rodman mentally handicapped comment. The veteran NBA coach was quoted as saying, "That was the night he went to Detroit and wrestled with Hulk Hogan. The press really beat up on the whole team, but we survived because we know Dennis. People say I should be harsh with him, but they are ignorant. If people don't know by now that Dennis is mentally handicapped, what can I say?" Dennis Rodman, alongside Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan, formed a deadly trio that helped the Bulls establish themselves as the most dominant team in the 1990s.

Dennis Rodman won three NBA championships with Chicago Bulls after winning two with the Detroit Pistons in the early days of his NBA career. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest defensive players to ever play in the NBA along with Bill Russell. The seven-time NBA All-Defensive Team member followed Phil Jackson to the Los Angeles Lakers before moving on to Dallas Mavericks for a short while.

At the March 1997 Uncensored event, Dennis Rodman appeared as a member of the nWO in his first WCW match. His first official match was at the July 1997 Bash at the Beach event, where he teamed up alongside Hulk Hogan in a loss to Lex Luger and The Giant. After winning the 1998 NBA Finals against Utah Jazz, Dennis Rodman took on Jazz player Karl Malone in the wrestling ring as part of a tag-team match.

Dennis Rodman skipped a media session the day before Game 4 of the 98 NBA Finals and was fined $20,000.



He instead was paid $250,000, plus use of a private jet, to appear at a WCW show.



When he returned, his teammate Ron Harper said "I think that makes him a good businessman."

