Why Was Dennis Rodman Called The Worm? The Story Behind Rodman's Bizarre Nickname

Dennis Rodman was not quite a run-of-the-mill NBA star back in the 1990s. Rodman acquired a bad-boy reputation while playing for the notorious Detroit Pistons. However, things changed when he was signed by Chicago Bulls in 1995 and teamed up alongside the likes of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Toni Kukoc and Steve Kerr. The NBA superstar went on to win three NBA Championships with the Bulls while establishing himself as one of the NBA's greatest defensive players of all time. On the occasion of the Dennis Rodman birthday on May 13, the Bulls legend turned 5. Here's the story behind why was Dennis Rodman called The Worm.

Dennis Rodman The Worm turned 59 on Thursday

Join us in wishing a Happy 59th Birthday to 5x NBA champion, 2x NBA DPOY, 7x rebounding champion & @Hoophall inductee, Dennis Rodman! #NBABDAY

Dennis Rodman rebounding king

Happy Birthday, Dennis! Rodman’s high level of defensive intensity, his rebounding and his ability to gain a mental advantage against countless opponents were instrumental for the Bulls.



Article from @BudweiserUSA: — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) May 13, 2020

Why was Dennis Rodman called The Worm? Dennis Rodman nickname story

Dennis Rodman nickname - The Worm - was bestowed upon him after he emerged as one the most fierce defenders in the league back in the early 1990s. Dennis Rodman was crowned as NBA Defensive Player of the Year on two occasions while playing in the NBA. The Dennis Rodman nickname was bestowed upon the flamboyant NBA star after he acquired a reputation of gaining possession even amid a congested group of players. Rodman wriggled himself in and out of tight situations to come out with the ball and snatch rebounds, thus acquiring the Dennis Rodman nickname, "the worm". The Dennis Rodman nickname also made more sense after the power forward led the NBA in rebounds per game for a record seven consecutive years.

Rodman also won five NBA championships.while playing for the Pistons and Bulls. Dennis Rodman's biography on NBA's official website still states that he is "arguably the best rebounding forward in NBA history". The Pistons retired Rodman's No. 10 jersey he was later inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame the same year. After departing Bulls, Dennis Rodman played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks before moving on to foreign leagues.

Dennis Rodman rebounding stats

Dennis Rodman turns 59 today. He led the NBA in rebounding 7 straight seasons. He averaged 16.7 per game over that stretch.



Since then, nobody has averaged 16.7 rebounds in a single season, let alone a 7-season stretch. #BullsRewind — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) May 14, 2020

