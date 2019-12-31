Derrick Rose Talks About The Love He Receives While Inspiring Youngsters From Chicago

Born in Englewood, Chicago, Derrick Rose is rightly loved in his native city. The 31-year-old NBA star has some fond memories of Chicago. He is also known for his philanthropic activities in the city. He is apparently inspiring the young generation in his city to take up basketball. The Detroit Pistons guard feels nothing but honoured to be able to do so.

Derrick Rose checks in at Chicago and receives MVP chants. 🙌🔥 pic.twitter.com/jM0dvL3xKg — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) November 2, 2019

Derrick Rose - Loved in Chicago

Derrick Rose joined the Detroit Pistons in the offseason, but the 31-year-old spent eight successful seasons with the Chicago Bulls. A three-time NBA All-Star, Derrick Rose became the youngest MVP in NBA history when he scooped the award at the age of 22 in 2011. Before becoming a professional, Rose had a successful college basketball career with Simeon Career Academy. He won back-to-back Public League championships in his college career and was named Illinois Mr Basketball in 2007.

#16 | TOP 20 DUNKS of 2010s



🌹 @drose's MAJOR hang time in May 2011! pic.twitter.com/8JuK1Ddtn5 — NBA (@NBA) December 27, 2019

The No.1 pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, Derrick Rose has reportedly done quite a lot for Chicago. According to reports in the US, Rose has donated over $1 million to non-profit organisations that provide after-school opportunities to high-school teens. Reports also suggest that Rose has also paid for several funerals in his hometown.

Although he does not play for Chicago anymore, Derrick Rose is always loved in the city. He apparently is the reason behind young kids falling in love with the game. Speaking to The Boston Globe, Rose expressed his gratitude to the love he gets from Chicago. Speaking about inspiring a generation, Rose admitted that he does feel like a man who has made it a long way in his 12-year career.

“Just knowing I’ve got a lot of people looking up to me so just giving them that courage and that bravery to go out there and take steps they normally wouldn’t take.” - Derrick Rose

The Pistons star is averaging 16.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

