Derrick Rose Reveals Secret Behind Wanting To Be Like NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

In a recent interview with an American media publication, Detroit Pistons point guard Derrick Rose revealed why he wants to play like LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Derrick Rose revealed that it is because of Kobe Bryant that he is not changing his game as he grows older. Despite undergoing four knee surgeries, Rose is arguably one of the quickest players in the NBA. Throughout his career, his jump shot has also improved, and his game is more cautious. Various stat reports point out that Rose makes more mid-range jump shots now, which proved to be effective.

NBA: Detroit Pistons' Derrick Rose on why he wants to be like Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

DERRICK ROSE 🌹

GAME WINNER!



21 PTS (team high)

7 AST (team high)



pic.twitter.com/RCLzPA97Vk — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 10, 2019

While talking to the reporters, Rose talked about always being a scorer and not a jump shooter. He is ready to take on whatever is thrown at him. Derrick Rose is also aware that a jump shot usually prolongs one's career. He also revealed that he wants to adapt to the game as he grows older. Rose hopes to do what Bryant did, and be an effective NBA player till the day he retires. He adds that Bryant is who he looks up to, and hence will make sure that his game does not change completely. He further talks about how Bryant's game barely changed in 20 years but was still effective. Rose believes that only a few players in NBA history have been able to do that, and he wishes to be one of them.

Derrick Rose scored 19 points and 4 assists during the Pistons' last game against Dallas Mavericks. He is currently averaging at 16.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc and 87% from the free-throw line. The Pistons are currently at a 10-15 win-loss record this season and are tenth on the Eastern Conference. The Pistons will play against the Houston Rockets next on Saturday, December 14 EST (Sunday, December 15 IST) at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

