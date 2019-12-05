The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Giannis Antetokounmpo Brawls With Blake Griffin After Elbow Nudge During Bucks Vs Pistons

Basketball News

NBA 2019-20: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Blake Griffin got into an altercation during the Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons game at the Little Caesar's Arena

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin had a face-off during Q2 of  Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). Giannis Antetokounmpo went to defend Blake Griffin towards the defensive end around mid-court. However, Griffin apparently elbowed Giannis in an attempt to shake him off. Griffin then proceeded to step over "The Greek Freak", who had fallen down. The Bucks were not happy with the incident and got involved in the altercation. Bucks forward Khris Middleton was seen saying 'that's twice' after the incident. Milwaukee Bucks won the game 127-103. 

Also read | Warriors trade rumours: Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Warriors for the No.1 Draft pick?

NBA 2019-20: Giannis Antetokounmpo retaliates after Blake Griffin's elbow sends him to the floor

 Also read | Giannis Antetokounmpo gets pumped up after watching big bro Thanasis score effortlessly

NBA 2019-20: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Blake Griffin this NBA season

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has been averaging at 30.8 points, 13.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He also led the Bucks to a 12 game winning streak, the longest in the NBA since the NBA 1981-82 season. Antetokounmpo also has the fourth-best rebounding numbers in the league. On the other hand, Griffin is averaging at 19.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists. The Bucks are also leading the Eastern Conference with a 19-3 win-loss record. The Bucks and Pistons will face each other again on February 20, 2020 (February 21 IST). 

Also read | NBA MVP Power Rankings: Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden rank ahead of LeBron James

Also read | Giannis Antetokounmpo pretends to kiss imaginary girl in hilarious 'Kiss Cam' moment

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG