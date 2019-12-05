Giannis Antetokounmpo Brawls With Blake Griffin After Elbow Nudge During Bucks Vs Pistons

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin had a face-off during Q2 of Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). Giannis Antetokounmpo went to defend Blake Griffin towards the defensive end around mid-court. However, Griffin apparently elbowed Giannis in an attempt to shake him off. Griffin then proceeded to step over "The Greek Freak", who had fallen down. The Bucks were not happy with the incident and got involved in the altercation. Bucks forward Khris Middleton was seen saying 'that's twice' after the incident. Milwaukee Bucks won the game 127-103.

NBA 2019-20: Giannis Antetokounmpo retaliates after Blake Griffin's elbow sends him to the floor

Giannis didn't like that Blake Griffin elbow. pic.twitter.com/jt09Hi676i — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) December 5, 2019

Blake Griffin stepped over Giannis after a foul call and the Bucks weren't happy. pic.twitter.com/pU8P4KHd5b — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 5, 2019

Blake Griffin steps over Giannis, the Bucks do not take kindly to it 👀 pic.twitter.com/QJ3TSUzKGg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 5, 2019

Blake Griffin angered Giannis Antetokounmpo. That may have been a mistake.



Giannis has scored ten straight points on Griffin. First seven points came on three Griffin fouls. This was the final three of that 10. https://t.co/26Qri9iqOj — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) December 5, 2019

NBA 2019-20: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Blake Griffin this NBA season

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has been averaging at 30.8 points, 13.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He also led the Bucks to a 12 game winning streak, the longest in the NBA since the NBA 1981-82 season. Antetokounmpo also has the fourth-best rebounding numbers in the league. On the other hand, Griffin is averaging at 19.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists. The Bucks are also leading the Eastern Conference with a 19-3 win-loss record. The Bucks and Pistons will face each other again on February 20, 2020 (February 21 IST).

