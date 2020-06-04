Fact Check: Did 'The Simpsons' Predict Justice For George Floyd Movement?

Origin

It looks like after every significant movement taking place in America, fans run to The Simpsons to check whether the show predicted in the past. There have been various instances where episodes of The Simpsons have referenced to things going on in America and at times even predicted it before happening. Earlier, Donald Trump's presidency and 21st Century Fox Studios being bought by Disney were predicted by The Simpsons which also fueled a number of conspiracies suggesting that the makers of The Simpsons are time travellers. But this time around, the fans of the show have wrongfully assumed that The Simpsons predicted George Floyd's death and the Justice for George movement which followed soon after.

Also read: Miley Cyrus giving a haircut to beau Cody Simpson again? This time it is a 'mohawk'

Did The Simpsons predict Justice for George movement?

Many internet users shared a still supposedly from an episode of The Simpsons where a police officer can be seen kneeling on an African-American individual as Lisa Simpson holds a poster of 'Justice for George'. The photo was shared multiple times on the internet where it was circulated around claiming The Simpsons actually predicted George Floyd's death and the outroar of protests which followed. But the case is completely different altogether.

Also read: OJ Simpson claims Derek Chauvin’s arrest would have come sooner if races were reversed

If observed closely, the image doing rounds on the internet from The Simpsons actually has a watermark on it. The artist behind this The Simpsons art actually has a signature of himself under the photo named Yuri Pomo. A quick search on Instagram can lead interested people to the artist's profile where he initially uploaded this art along with the heartfelt message against police brutality. Check it out below -

Also read: Miley Cyrus directs BF Cody Simpson's 'Captain's Dance With the Devil' music video: watch

Artist Yuri Pomo usually posts uplifting and cheerful drawings on his social media. But this time around the artist wrote that he wished to use his platform the right way by using his drawings. The artist wrote in the caption that The Simpsons have always been one of the favourites fro everyone through their childhood and thus he used to characters to send a strong message.

Also read: The Simpsons are Yellow because of a "unique" reason, reveals show creator Matt Groening

Google Trends analysis

As the posts claiming that The Simpsons predicted the Justice for Geoge movement started going viral, people took to Google and searched for the same. This resulted in a surge of search results regarding topics like 'Simpsons episode George', 'Simpsons George', etc. Check it out below -