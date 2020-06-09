Malik Monk Reinstated From NBA Suspension After Hornets Star's Alleged Use Of Cocaine

Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk's NBA suspension back in February flew under the noses of many NBA fans. The 22-year-old was suspended without pay for violating the league's anti-drug program. While the Malik Monk NBA suspension did not turn many heads, the 'Malik Monk reinstated back to the NBA' news made headlines and also captured the attention of fans this week.

Malik Monk reinstated: Why was Malik Monk suspended?

In February 2020, the 'Malik Monk NBA suspension' news broke after reports suggested his suspension fit a player in Stage 1 of the Drugs of Abuse program. According to Yahoo Sports, Malik Monk allegedly used cocaine, which led to his suspension. The 'Malik Monk NBA suspension' came about two weeks before the NBA was suspended on March 11. Monk was suspended by the league indefinitely. The league statement noted that he will not be eligible to return until he is in full compliance with the NBA’s anti-drug program. He missed a total of eight games due to suspension.

Hornets statement on Malik Monk, who has been suspended indefinitely by the NBA for violating its drug policy. pic.twitter.com/q6A1dbF5pf — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) February 26, 2020

Malik Monk reinstated after NBA suspension

On Monday, the news 'Malik Monk reinstated to the NBA' was reported by ESPN this week. It remains unclear if Monk was in 'full compliance' with the league's drug-related policies. Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak told ESPN, "He (Malik Monk) went through his program, and my understanding was he was reinstated as soon as possible. He has been in our facility and participated in all team activities." Kupchak further added that Monk will be back with the team whenever the franchise resumes its formal training routine. Hornets head coach James Borrego addressed the 'Malik Monk reinstated' news stating he will be welcomed back to the team and they will move past the suspension.

Malik Monk reinstated: 2019-20 season over after Hornets' elimination

Monk was drafted by the Hornets in the first round of the 2017 NBA draft. In three seasons with the Hornets, the 22-year-old played 191 games averaging 8.6 points and 1.7 assists per game. An impact player off the bench, Monk played 21 minutes per game this season, averaging 10.3 points and 2.1 assists in 55 games.

The Hornets are one of the eight NBA franchises who were eliminated from the 2019-20 season according to the shortened regular-season format. The Hornets occupied the 10th place in the Eastern Conference with a 23-42 (win-loss) record. Hornets' elimination means Malik Monk will team up with the roster and start preparing for the upcoming season.

Malik Monk reinstated: Social media reacts after allegations of cocaine use

