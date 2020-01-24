LeBron James Willing To Break The Bank For Helping Rumoured Ex-rival Delonte West: Reports

Former NBA star Delonte West continues to make the headlines for his sudden fall from grace. The 36-year-old had it really tough in recent years after reportedly going homeless, battling bipolar disorder and even getting beat up on camera. While the former Cleveland Cavaliers star battles adversities, a number of his teammates have apparently stepped up to help Delonte West.

Delonte West rehab: LeBron James set to help estranged star?

The Athletic recently reported that several players and owners of NBA franchises have been in contact with West to help him out with some resources. The report mentions Delonte West's former college teammate Jameer Nelson, Boston Celtics GM Danny Ainge and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban have been in touch with West at various points in the recent years.

Delonte West's recent scenario was brought to light when a video of him getting beaten up got viral on social media. In a similar instance, another footage of West went viral when a policeman from Maryland recorded West while he was being questioned and subsequently leaked the video online. The officer was later suspended by his department.

Apparently Delonte West was seen getting beat up in the street this Morning. I went to school with him and it’s crazy to see just how his life has gone downhill since the NBA. pic.twitter.com/chm6Sbu9h6 — Measha⚡️ (@N90sKindOfWorld) January 20, 2020

While fans have been repeatedly calling some of the bigger names in NBA to help West, his former Cavaliers teammate LeBron James has reportedly stepped up. According to The Baller Media, LeBron James is willing to break the bank to bring Delonte West to Los Angeles for his rehab.

The news comes as a surprise to NBA fans as LeBron James and Delonte West shared a jagged relationship in the past. Back in 2010, it was rumoured that West was having an affair with LeBron James' mother Gloria James. Several reports in the US suggested that the rumours were true. However, West repeatedly denied those allegations but was eventually traded to Boston Celtics in 2011.

I hope the NBA players association puts there arms around Delonte West tonight. Send a PJ to go get him. Have your lawyers get an emergency probate order for commitment. Save his life.



Let’s not be there for his death and not for his life. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) January 21, 2020

Well if the latest reports are believed, LeBron James is not letting his past cloud his judgement when it comes to West. It is believed that Lebron has told his business partner Maverick Carter that he wants Delonte West in Los Angeles and that he will spend whatever money it takes to get West back on his feet.

Where is Delonte West now?

It has been seven years since the 36-year-old last played in the NBA and over four years since played a competitive game. In 2016, he was spotted in Maryland with many suspecting the former NBA star to be homeless and even begging for alms. West, however, denied those claims later. The latest video that went viral showed West being arrested in Washington D.C. Although no longer in custody, he remains in dire need of support to get back on his feet again.

