Is Drake Infected With Coronavirus After Hanging Out With Kevin Durant A Week Ago?

Basketball News

Does Drake have coronavirus? Drake and Kevin Durant were spotted hanging out together days before Kevin Durant's test came back positive for the virus.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
drake and kevin durant

Kevin Durant and three other Brooklyn Nets players tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday (Wednesday morning IST). While everyone who has come in contact with the team has been asked to either get tested or self-quarantine, singer Drake and Kevin Durant were spotted together days before Durant's test came back positive. As Durant is asymptomatic for the virus, fans have asked 'Does Drake have coronavirus?', hoping the Canadian rapper got himself tested. 

Also read | NBA coronavirus: Lakers players to get tested after Kevin Durant, Nets test positive for Coronavirus

Does Drake have coronavirus? Drake and Kevin Durant were spotted hanging out a few days ago

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

life is a race and the grim reaper catches up...till then glasses up

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Drake and Kevin Durant hung out a few days ago

The photos of Drake and Kevin Durant hanging out together were shared by the rapper himself. Many fans noted that Drake and Kevin Durant could have met while Durant was in LA as his team was at home playing against the Lakers. Durant was out of the entire NBA 2019-20 season after tearing his Achilles heel during last season's NBA Finals. 

Also read | NBA coronavirus: Steve Kerr concerned Stephen Curry might have COVID-19 as Warriors shut down organization

Kevin Durant coronavirus: Lakers to test players for COVID-19

Also read | Does Kyrie Irving have coronavirus? Nets keep identities of infected players hidden

Kevin Durant coronavirus: Nets statement

The Nets' statement assured everyone that the infected players are under isolation while the team’s physicians monitor them. Meanwhile, the Nets organisation is contacting anyone who has interacted with the players, which includes NBA teams they have recently played against. The organisation is also working closely with health authorities as they closely monitor the infected players. Lastly, they assured fans that the team’s and staff’s health is everyone’s top priority right now. The Nets thanked all their fans for the support and hoped everyone suffering from the virus a speedy recovery.

Also read | Kevin Durant coronavirus: Durant tests positive for coronavirus

First Published:
COMMENT
